New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in Phoenix

A new Detroit pizza restaurant is now open. Jason Leung/Unsplash

Ghost restaurants have grown in popularity in recent years. These are pop-up restaurants that don’t have a physical location. Instead, the owners rent out space from an existing kitchen in order to field delivery orders. This helps prospective restaurant owners test out products to see if there’s a market for the food without much of a financial investment. One particular ghost restaurant that popped up during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown now has its own physical location, and it’s serving up Detroit-style pizza to Phoenix locals.

Fly Bye started as a ghost kitchen inside The Yard. Sam Fox, an Arizona restaurant owner that has proven successful with a number of other restaurants, including North Italia and Culinary Dropout, wanted to dig his hands into some Detroit-style pizza. The pizza proved so successful that Fox has launched the very first Fly Bye in metro Phoenix, with others currently in the works. The restaurant, which is located at 21001 North Tatum Blvd (Suite 74), is inside the Desert Ridge complex and is serving food from 11 AM until 9 PM Sunday through Thursday, and 11 AM until 10 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Detroit-style pizza is often compared to Chicago-style, but in reality, the similarities end with the thicker crust. Traditional Detroit-style pizza is in a rectangular pan that is wider at the top and slants inward at the base. Cheese goes onto the crust before the sauce, which allows the crust to absorb some of the melted cheese. Additionally, the cheese is applied over the entire crust, so there is no naked crust gap (and, because the cheese is applied all the way to the edge, it can melt downward, along the slope of the pan, which gives the edge of every slice of pizza a cheesy, buttery crunch). Sauce and toppings are applied over top of the cheese partially through the baking process, which gives the cheese enough time to set. In general, Detroit-style pizza is a crispier, crunchier eating experience than Chicago-style. It also has expanded rather rapidly out of the metro Detroit area in recent years (even though it has existed since the early factory days of the Motor City).

Fly Bye has an expansive menu, which includes starters (such as mozzarella sticks and cheesy garlic bread), hoagies (like Italian and Meatball), chopped salads (Caesar and Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower), crispy chicken served as both tenders and wings, and several pizza options. Guests can choose from hand-stretched and Detroit-style (as well as gluten-free).