World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening Soon

When it comes to comfort food, few cuisines and offerings can compete with fried chicken. For many, there’s nothing better than a crispy skin with the perfect spice mixture added in. Combined with an assortment of sides, few meat-loving eaters have issues with a fried chicken meal. And while there are plenty of restaurant options throughout the Valley that serve up fried chicken and all the fixings, few restaurants can compete with the awards and the recognition as one popular chain that is set to expand its footprint in metro Phoenix. 

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is a relative newcomer to the greater Phoenix area. Based out of Memphis, the chain made its first move to the region by launching a restaurant in downtown Mesa a little more than a year ago. Then, near the end of 2021, a downtown Phoenix location sprung up. With the continued growth of the Valley, many restaurant chains have started to expand their footprints in the area, and Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken doesn’t want to be elbowed out, so it has its sights set on a third Valley location. 

Ahwatukee will be the new home to Gus’s Fried Chicken. Dubbed “World Famous,” the restaurant has used a family recipe dating back to 1953. It is this recipe that has received awards and recognition from all around the country. The Daily Meal named it the second best fried chicken in the country, while TripExpert named it the 2019 Experts’ Choice in fried chicken. On top of this, Yelp named Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken one of the top 100 places to eat in the country, and even GQ magazine named it the best fried chicken in the United States. 

Metro Phoenix is going to be a major tentpole location for the restaurant chain. With less than 40 restaurants in the country, the Ahwatukee restaurant will make Arizona one of the top destinations for fried chicken. The new location, which is set to open before the end of the year, will be found on the corner of 48th and Ray.

The restaurant’s menu is straightforward, but bursting with flavor. Guests can opt for starters, including fried pickles, fried green tomatoes, and fried okra. Individual chicken pieces include the breasts, thighs, legs, wings, and tenders, while snack packs can be created ranging from two pieces all the way up to 20. And as for the sides, guests will find everything from baked beans and potato salad to mac & cheese, seasoned fries, and coleslaw. 

