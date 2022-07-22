Food Network Star Alton Brown Coming to Town

Alton Brown is known for making all kinds of food, including burgers. Delfina Cocciardi/Unsplash

Metro Phoenix is starting to experience an influx of celebrity chef personalities. Earlier this year, fan favorite Guy Fieri opened his latest restaurant, and now, a celebrated personality that has been a long-time staple on food television programming over the years will make a special appearance later in the year.

Alton Brown is likely best known for his Food Network program Good Eats. Part cooking show, part Bill Nye the Science Guy, Alton Brown would break down the chemical makeup of different foods, explaining why certain reactions occur and go into easily understood details regarding how to craft the very best recipes at home. In fact, the television show proved so popular it remained on the air for 14 seasons.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Alton eventually went to study film at the University of Georgia and worked on several projects early on in his career, including music videos for then-local Athens, Georgia band R.E.M. He eventually went on to attend the New England Culinary Institute and graduated in 1997. Just a year later, Alton Brown shot the pilot episode of Good Eats for a PBS station in Chicago, and within a year Food Network picked up the programming. The television program put Alton Brown on the culinary map and even landed him both a James Beard Foundation award and a Peabody Award.

In addition to Good Eats, Alton Brown served as host for Iron Chef America, Cutthroat Kitchen, and Feasting on Asphalt. While he now lives in Marietta, Georgia (which is a suburb of Atlanta), he is now preparing for a tour around the country where he will put on a Good Eats-style show for guests in attendance. The show is designed to be part cooking, part comedy, and part science, all wrapped into one experience, and he is bringing the show to metro Phoenix.

Set for Sunday, December 18 at 6:30 PM at the Arizona State University Gammage Auditorium, the shows tend to sell out quickly, so anyone interested in seeing Alton Brown should purchase tickets sooner rather than later. Tickets start at $124 for Balcony seats and go up to $194 for Orchestra seats. As of this writing, this is the only stop Alton Brown will make during his tour, although his entire national tour has not yet been announced. Currently, the only stops that have been formally announced include stops in Toronto, Newark, Lincoln, Palm Desert, Northridge, and Tempe, Arizona.

To stay up to date on show updates, make sure to stop by the Alton Brown website for more details.