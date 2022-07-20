Favorite Pizza Joint Opening New Location

More pizza is good pizza. Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash

When it comes to grabbing a slice of pizza in the Valley, many of the best options are family-owned operations, locally owned and operated in Phoenix. Pizza joints were also some of the strongest restaurants to come out of the COVID pandemic, thanks to delivery being part of the business model long before the need for contactless dining. And now, one local favorite that has been serving up pizza throughout metro Phoenix, is opening its fifth location in town.

Zesty Zzeek’s Pizza & Wings is an East Valley staple, and it’s about to get that much easier for fans of the pizza, as the newest location for the restaurant is now open at 1721 East Warner Road (Suite C9). The restaurant is also proud to offer direct food delivery services, so instead of using one of those third-party delivery apps that price-gauge customers with all the added fees, Zesty Zzeek’s is proud to deliver its own product, which in turn helps save customers money.

Zesty Zzeek’s Pizza & Wings has won several awards, including the 2019 Best of Ahwatukee Foothills restaurant, the 2020 Best of East Valley First Place award, and the 2021 Best of East Valley First Place award (presented by the East Valley Tribune).

All five of the locations are proud to offer several pizza crust alternatives, including cauliflower crust and Keto crust, both of which are gluten-free. A vegan crust is also available. For guests who have never been to one of the other locations, the appetizers menu includes breadstick bites, cheese bread, mac and cheese bites, fried zucchini, mozzarella sticks, and fried pickles. Salad lovers can build their own salads, or they can select from several classic options, such as antipasto, Caprese, house, and garden salads. There are several baked sandwich options, like chicken pesto, spicy buffalo chicken, meatball, and BBQ chicken, while wings can be ordered with one of the dozen sauces or one of the six dry rubs.

Pizzas come in four different sizes, ranging from 10 inches to 20 inches. Guests can also select the kind of crust style they like, including traditional hand-tossed New York style, thin crust, double dough, and stuffed crust. There are even several sauce choices, like traditional pizza sauce, 0 sugar marinara, hot sauce, pesto sauce, white sauce, BBQ sauce, olive oil, and ranch. Guests can build up their pizza from there.

The new South Tempe location is open from Sunday through Thursday, from 11 AM until 8 PM, and from 11 AM until 9 PM on Friday and Saturday.