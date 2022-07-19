New Peruvian Restaurant Opening Soon

Enjoy ceviche at the new Peruvian restaurant. Pirata Studio Film/Unsplash

When it comes to culinary scenes around the world, there are a handful that tend to steal all the recognition. Italian, Mexican, French, not to mention, for better or worse, American fast food. However, one cultural food often left off the list of top-tier food offerings is Peruvian. For anyone that has ever visited the South American nation though, the food experience demands attention, and there is a reason the second best restaurant in the world (according to the esteemed “The World’s Best Restaurants” organization) is located in Lima, Peru. In fact, three Peruvian restaurants were listed before any out of the United States (a New York restaurant ranked 33). Despite the world recognition for Peruvian cuisine, there are few local restaurants in metro Phoenix. To help with this, a new Peruvian restaurant is opening in Phoenix’s Melrose District.

El Chullo Peruvian Restaurant & Bar originally opened up in metro Phoenix several years ago, although the original location is currently under renovation due to a fire that shut the restaurant down. Now, the second location is set to open later this summer at 4414 North 7th Avenue.

The family owned and operated business offers both traditional and unique takes on Peruvian cuisine. While the nation of Peru is small, and it doesn’t have major trade agreements with other nations to import produce, the country itself produces much of what is used within its food. As the nation spans from the ocean up to the Andes, it brings with it a wide range of unique flavors (Central, the #2 ranked restaurant in the world, bases its entire menu on various ecosystems from within the country). This means guests are just as likely to find papa fritas (sliced potatoes) as they are grilled octopus inside a Peruvian restaurant.

Guests to the restaurant will find several versions of ceviche, which would be expected as it is the national dish of Peru. The ceviche de pescado is a fish ceviche, which is made up of a white fish freshly marinated in lime juice. This is done prior to serving in order to ensure the freshest taste, as the lime juice essentially “cooks'' the fish, and allowing the fish to sit too long in the citric juice causes the proteins to break down. Ceviche mixto is a seafood and fix mix, while ceviche de camarones is a shrimp-based variation. Other menu items include arroz con mariscos, lomo saltado (strips of beef cooked in a special soy and vinegar sauce and sauteed with red onions, tomatoes, and french fries). Guests will find an assortment of soups as well, which are popular in Peru.