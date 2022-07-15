Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save Money

Lobsters won't be as expensive as you think. Louis Hansel/Unsplash

There’s no denying that prices for just about everything are skyrocketing. Whether at the grocery store or at the gas station, both consumers and businesses are feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks. Businesses often are hit with higher prices, and in turn, raise prices on customers in order to make up for this difference, and yet businesses can only raise prices so much before customers simply stop shopping with them. One local restaurant has watched prices increase dramatically, and yet instead of waiting around for prices to only surge higher, it decided to be proactive.

Angie’s Lobster is a drive-through restaurant that has been planning its initial launch right here in metro Phoenix for some time. It is the brainchild of the team that operates Salad and Go. Designed to give food lovers the chance at lobster rolls and other lobster sandwich goodies, much like what is found along the Northeastern coast of the United States, all without any hassle or fuss. However, the price of seafood has been hit hard with recent inflation, making it a costly business, and one locals might decide to avoid.

In order to prevent that from happening, Angie’s Lobster has decided to do everything it can to slash prices. This includes cutting out the middle fisherman and buying its own wharf in Maine. Yes, instead of buying lobster from seafood providers, who will only increase the prices prior to shipping the goods to Arizona, Angie’s Lobster went and purchased a wharf located on Bailey Island.

The purpose of the restaurant was to give customers a chance to order lobster rolls and similar menu items for a fixed price of $9.99. However, this isn’t all that much more than other fast food restaurants that serve inexpensive beef patties. In order to make the process as inexpensive as possible, management decided it needed to go extreme.

Bailey Island is located along the Maine coastline just northeast of Portland. It is not a heavily trafficked island and is best known for a handful of bed and breakfasts as well as some quiet beaches (although this can be said for much of the Maine coastline). In fact, very little is on the island, outside of several state preserves and a handful of locally owned restaurants. Many of these restaurants located right on the cold Atlantic Ocean will be receiving the same lobsters that Angie’s Lobster will be serving here in metro Phoenix.

Angie’s Lobster is located at 835 West Baseline Road in Tempe.