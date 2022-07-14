Local Favorite Restaurant Has Announced It's Closing

Another local favorite restaurant has closed. Evan Wise/Unsplash

The downtown Mesa community has seen a number of new restaurant and activity additions in recent years. Its performing arts center continues to draw big names, despite having Phoenix right around the corner. Plus, with the light rail line coming through Mesa, it makes it easy for many in outside communities to visit without ever stepping foot in their car. However, despite this, one longtime restaurant and brewery has now called it quits after nearly a decade of business and serving the community.

Desert Eagle Brewing Company helped introduce Mesa to the craft brewing revolution. It opened its doors as a taproom in October of 2012, right as plans for the light-rail addition came through. The brewery has gone on to craft a number of beers, including classics such as the Main Street Blonde, Black Cherry Blonde, Golden Eagle Wheat, Pomegranate Wheat, Gentlemen’s Porter, and many others. However, fans of these beers, as well as the seasonal releases, will only have a short time to enjoy these brews, as Desert Eagle Brewing Company has announced July 30 will be its final day of operation.

The brewery made the announcement on Facebook, although it didn’t give any reason as to why the sudden closure. The post has received an onslaught of support from the local community, with over 100 comments and another 500 comment interactions. The post did mention additional festivities and live music, although no additional information was given.

Located at 150 West Main Street in Mesa, the restaurant does still have two weeks left for fans to stop by and enjoy food and beer. Hours of operation include Sunday, 12 PM until 6 PM, Tuesday through Thursday from 3 PM until 9 PM, Friday from 3 PM until 10 PM, and Saturday from 11 AM until 10 PM. All

The menu includes a number of items, including starters, such as soups, chips and salsa, an artisan meat and cheese board, pretzel horns, and cheese quesadillas. For sandwiches, guests will find the BBQ sandwich of the day, bratwurst sandwich, Rubby’s Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich, and MJ’s Meatball Sandwich. There is also a collection of pizzas and calzones with hop-infused pizza sauce and rustic pizza dough.

There will continue to be a full beer, alcohol, and food menu for the remainder of the restaurant’s time, so fans of the food and beer should stop by in the final remaining days while they still can.