Phoenix, AZ

Popular Mexican Taco Truck Opening Local Restaurant

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXcS6_0geHaSbq00
A taco truck is moving into a new location.Xavier Crook/Unsplash

Anyone who has set foot in metro Phoenix knows of the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants. And while there is an establishment seemingly on every street corner, some of the best Mexican options are not found in traditional brick-and-mortar locations, but instead in pop-ups and taco trucks. Whether these locations force the vendors to focus specifically on one or two things is what helps them thrive in providing delicious flavors, or it’s the exclusivity that makes it popular, many of these food-slinging truck owners create a cult-like following for their food. And now, one local food truck has decided to make the leap from truck to building, in hopes of making it easier for more customers to enjoy their food. 

Lola’s Tacos, a food truck that has been making the rounds in metro Phoenix for some time now, has decided to open a physical location at 880 East Lone Cactus Drive on the northside of Phoenix. Currently, the restaurant is holding a soft opening, which offers a reduced, limited menu, as the restaurant prepares to rev itself up for full-time operations. 

Lola’s Tacos will make its official, grand opening on August 1, with festivities kicking off at 10 AM and running until 3 PM. The day after, the restaurant will return to its normal business hours, which will be Monday through Friday, from 7:30 AM until 3 PM. During the grand opening, there will be live music on hand, not to mention giveaways. So for anyone who has enjoyed Lola’s Tacos food truck over the years, this is the perfect opportunity to help the physical location get off on the right foot (and possibly win some free grub at the same time). 

The physical location will still serve the same food as the truck. It will also have a few new surprises for guests. For starters, there is a breakfast burrito menu, which includes a potato and chorizo burrito, a chorizo and eggs burrito, a torta with chorizo and eggs, and a Burrito de Chilaquiles and Torta de Chilaquiles. These will feature chilaquiles rojos, cheese, salsa, Mexican crema, and red onions, with additional meat as an option. 

From there, guests will find a host of tacos (including carne asada, chicken, jalapeno taco asada, and a three-taco combo. There are also quesadillas, traditional burritos, deserts (pan dulce and donuts), and 12-ounce sodas to help wash all of that goodness down. All of the food features handmade tortillas. 

