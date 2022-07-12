New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant that Requires a Waiver is Opening

A new chicken sandwich restaurant is opening. Jennifer Burke/Unsplash

If the summer wasn’t hot enough for you, your mouth is about to experience a new level of spice. At least that is what a new spicy chicken sandwich restaurant is hoping for as it brings its sauce and its specialty ingredients to town. For crispy chicken sandwich lovers, this should be fantastic news.

By way of Las Vegas, Houston’s Hot Chicken is named not for the city, but for restaurant founder Houston Crosta. The opening in metro Phoenix marks the very first time the chain has expanded into the copper state. It will be moving into Tempe at 927 East University Drive (at the intersection of Rural Road) by the beginning of September, which is perfect timing for anyone gearing up for the fall semester and football season.

The restaurant isn’t simply another chain from Las Vegas though. Just last year, Yelp named it the top place to eat in all of Las Vegas, and with the number of restaurant options available in Sin City, this is saying something. One of the reasons for its popularity is its fresh, never frozen approach to chicken, as well as using all of the freshest ingredients possible. This helps keep the chicken tender, the coleslaw crispy, and the sauces spicy and tangy.

For those who haven’t visited a Houston’s Hot Chicken restaurant before, there are a handful of menu items to choose from. It starts off with an Original Hot Chicken, Chicken Tenders & Slaw, Nashville Caesar Salad, Cheesy Hot Chicken Sandwich, Tenders and Waffles, and a Southwest Salad. When ordering chicken, guests can select their desired spice level. This starts at No Spice and moves up to Honey Butter, Mild, Medium, Spicy, Liftoff, and Houston We Have A Problem. The spiciest level is not joking around. For those brave enough (or crazy enough) to order this, a waiver is required. At the very least, it isn’t for the faint of heart.

As for sides, guests can select Cheese Fries, Load Fries, and Fusion Fries (which are concertina fries with chopped chicken tenders, cotija and cheddar jack cheese, mangos, black bean corn relish, cilantro dressing, and Houston’s specialty sauce. Other sides include chicken tortilla soup, coleslaw, pickles, waffles, and house fries. There are even a number of milkshakes using real ice cream, including Cookie Crumble, Waffle, Strawberry, Chocolate, and Vanilla.

For anyone who loves things spicy, this will be a must-visit restaurant when it opens in early September.