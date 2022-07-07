Mexican Restaurant Closes, to be Replaced Soon.

Another Mexican restaurant has closed. Matthew Feeney/Unsplash

It’s not difficult to find a Mexican restaurant in the Valley. If you’re craving tacos or enchiladas there are probably a dozen locations within walking distance of your home. The sheer volume of Mexican restaurants not only in Phoenix but throughout Arizona ensures there are always tasty, quality options wherever you are. However, as of this week, there are one fewer Mexican restaurants in metro Phoenix for fans of the cuisine to choose from.

Ladera Taverna Y Cocina closed for the Fourth of July holiday and announced to the world it would not be reopening. Landera classified itself as an upscale restaurant serving “Mexican-inspired” items. The restaurant mostly focused on taking traditional Mexican cuisine and tweaking it for an Americanized palette. It was operated by the Genuine Concepts restaurant group, which has been known to take traditional cuisines and offer their own spin on the style, to various results. Not all of the restaurants have resulted in long-term success, and Ladera Taverna Y Cocina is one of the latest restaurants that was not able to survive rising food costs, higher rents, and other various price increases.

The restaurant space will not remain vacant for long though. The Genuine Concepts group is not interested in releasing the property, so it will instead transform it into another “The Vig” restaurant. The group first launched its initial The Vig back in 2006. There have been various locations for this restaurant, which specializes in traditional American pub food with a tweak of southwest infused into it, and while some have closed over the years, this will be the fifth current location found in metro Phoenix.

Each restaurant location has a slightly different menu, although guests will find a number of shared regular items. For lunch, guests can enjoy grilled Mexican shrimp, chips and dip, a chef’s board, and crisp calamari. Shareable options include chicken wings, nachos, truffle parmesan fries, and a hummus plate. For dinner, the menu includes Himalayan salt seared ahi tuna, sizzling bacon, truffle mac and cheese, a noble pretzel (served with queso and beer mustard), garlic green beans, and spicy fried cauliflower. Main dish items include steak and taters, grilled salmon, striped sea bass, and red wine braised beef short ribs.

The new location, which will bring another The Vig to Phoenix after the uptown location closed back in December, is located at 8729 North Central Avenue in Phoenix and will open later in the year.