Authentic West African Restaurant Now Open

A new African restaurant is now open. Ting Tian/Unsplash

There are all kinds of restaurant options spread throughout the Valley. However, it’s easy to fall into a familiar troupe, and continually visit the same handful of restaurants week in and week out. Thankfully, for anyone interested in trying something different and unique to the community, there is a new restaurant offering authentic cuisine that is not always the easiest to find in metro Phoenix.

West Hut recently opened its doors to great guests, offering patrons the ability to sample food from a variety of West African nations. There is something for every palette and all taste buds at West Hut, and menu items are broken down into starters and main dishes.

For starters, guests can enjoy Kelewele, which are fried plantains seasoned with a house spice, while yam fries and chips are available with cuts of grilled chicken and sauces. There is even a unique style of fried dough bread called Puff Puff. For anyone who wants to warm themselves from the inside out, Goat Pepper Soup is the kind of menu item that brings soup lovers continually back. Featuring seasoned goat meat cuts, this is a spicy soup, and perfect for the wintertime in Phoenix, when battling a cold, or when craving an abundance of flavors packed into a single bowl. Stuffed patties, with either beef or veggies, complete the starters menu.

All of the main courses can be served as vegan and vegetarian options, as well as the offered meat varieties. For Spinach lovers, there is the I Love Spinach dish, which features seasoned cut spinach, stewed with mushrooms, and egusi seeds, and then paired with Jasmine rice, Joll of Rice, or Fufu/pounded yams. The West Hut menu item features tomatoes, onions, ginger, and savory spices and can be served with chicken, beef, goat, or fish. Poisson Braisè is a grilled whole fish that is infused with a collection of herbs and spices. It is then paired with a choice of rice, Waakye, Banku, or yam fries. Other items on the menu include Groundnut Delight, Okra Go Follow, and Red Red (which is blackeye peas slow-cooked in a house sauce and served with fried plantains and avocado).

West Hut is located at 3110 North Central Avenue (Suite D-183) in Phoenix. It is open Monday through Thursday, 11 AM until 9 PM, Friday and Saturday from 11 AM until 10 PM, and on Sunday from 11 AM until 7 PM.