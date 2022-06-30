Local Restaurant Closes. To Be Replaced Immediately

A new restaurant is replacing an old one in metro Phoenix. Farhad Ibrahimzade/Unsplash

There are a number of restaurant “concept” groups around the Valley that, when one restaurant fails to impress, instead of closing up shop and moving out of the space, the restaurant group simply changes up the menu, alters the decor, and rebrands the establishment. For these restaurant groups that have established enough equity to be able to swap in entirely new menus and decor on a semi-frequent basis, it does make it easier to eventually land on a menu that connects with customers. This is exactly what is happening with one local restaurant, as it closes down shop in preparation for a new restaurant to open in its place.

Twisted Grove, located in the heart of Scottsdale, recently closed its doors as well as its menu, as management is now hard at work bringing in a new menu and tweaking the interior design of the space. Twisted Grove had focused primarily on “approachable American cuisine”, with offerings of upscale burgers, sandwiches, nachos, and fries. Common Ground Culinary, the restaurant group behind Twisted Grove, made the ultimate decision of shutting the restaurant down.

Now, in early July, Common Ground Culinary will open the doors to Collins Bros. Chophouse. At the restaurant, patrons will find meat and seafood. Little of the Twisted Grove menu will carry over, although guests will likely see a number of the same staff, as staff retention is expected to be high during the brief shutdown and conversion of the restaurant.

Within Collins Bros. Chophouse, guests will find a handful of starters, such as charred Brussels sprouts, California Artichokes, and New School Spinach Dip. For anyone hungry for seafood, the restaurant will serve Maryland Style Crab Cakes, Sesame Encrusted Ahi Tuna, Organic Scottish Salmon, and a Market Fish catch, while the Butcher’s Shop side of the restaurant will include offerings such as Blackened New York Strip, Braised Short Rib, Sonoma Ribeye, Dry Aged Pork Porterhouse, and a Center-Cut Filet. Available sides will include Collins Slaw, onion rings, creamed spinach, shattered fries, Chophouse Asparagus, goat cheese whipped potatoes, and others.

There will also be an extensive wine, beer, and signature cocktails menu. Several of the signature cocktails include a Martini #10 (lemongrass-infused Grey Goose, Lillet blanc, and black lemon bitters), a Mind-Summer Margarita, as well as an Elder Daiquiri.

The exact opening date and hours of operation are still being decided upon. However, guests can find the new restaurant at 8220 North Hayden Road in Scottsdale.