Best Pizza in USA Announced, Including Several Local Pizzerias

Pizza isn’t difficult to find. But good pizza? That’s a different story. There are plenty of inferior pizza shops out there that, for one reason or another, remain open. Perhaps the old saying of ‘bad pizza is better than no pizza’ has some truth to it. In short, there’s a pizza restaurant out there for everyone and, thankfully, in metro Phoenix, there are some of the very best pizza restaurants in the United States.

50 Top Pizza is an Italy-based pizza judging service that, every year, puts out its list of the best pizza restaurants in the world. It also has a very specific list of restaurants in the United States, because while it is possible to grab some kind of pizza slice just about anywhere, the United States is certainly king when it comes to both quantity and quality.

There’s no surprise that New York dominated the top 10, placing four in the top 10, including winner Una Pizza Napoletana. However, metro Phoenix is no stranger to the list and placed several restaurants in the top 50.

Just making it into the list at 50 is Craft 64 out of Scottsdale (while Craft 64 also has a location in Chandler, the list specifically highlighted the Scottsdale location, which can be found at 6922 East Main Street).

Pomo is another Scottsdale pizza restaurant that made it, as the Italian service ranked it as the 38th best place to get pizza in the entire country. And, much like Craft 64, it has multiple locations around the Valley. The Scottsdale location was the restaurant that placed in the top 50, in part to the decor and interior design of the restaurant, but for pizza fans who can’t make it to Scottsdale, they can find the same wood-fired pizza in Downtown Phoenix, Gilbert, and Biltmore. The highlighted Scottsdale restaurant is located at 8977 North Scottsdale Road (suite 504).

Ultimately, the top-performing pizza restaurant in all of Arizona was Pizzeria Bianco, which placed 12th and just outside of the top 10. This has been an exceptional time for Pizzeria Bianco, as owner Chris Bianco recently received the James Beard award for top restaurateur in the United States. He opened Pizzeria Bianco back in 1988 and it has been going strong ever since. The restaurant can be found at 623 East Adams Street in Phoenix.

The rest of the top 50 best pizza restaurants in the United States covers everything from Key West to Honolulu, Louisville, and Denver. No other Arizona restaurants made the cut.