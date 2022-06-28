Local Favorite Restaurant Closes After 35 Years

A local favorite restaurant has now closed. Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

The ability to not only survive but thrive, as a restaurant, is much like making the perfect recipe. It takes a number of ingredients in order to come out right. From proper atmosphere and decor to the menu, the offered dining experience, as well as a little bit of luck. But when it all mixes right, it makes for an exceptional restaurant that is enjoyed by thousands over the course of its life. One particular restaurant in metro Phoenix is now calling it quits, but its owners are doing so on their own terms.

House of Tricks has been serving downtown Tempe and, by extension, the rest of the Valley for 35 years. The restaurant, which is just as well known for its outdoor fine-dining atmosphere, is a prime example of what a restaurant can be when everything, for one reason or another, works perfectly. And yet now, after more than three decades of service, the restaurant has closed.

Owners Robin and Bob Trick, who launched the restaurant back in 1987 out of a small 1920s cottage, announced in December of last year they had decided to eventually close the restaurant. However, they weren’t forced out of their restaurant. They didn’t run into staffing problems or food shortages, and COVID didn’t force them out. Simply put, the couple wanted to enjoy retirement, But instead of quickly shuttering its doors or giving guests only a few weeks' notice, Robin and Bob gave their guests a six months notice of their plans to close.

And now, the six months are up. The owners maintained their promise of continually offering happy hour and dinner through June, as they stated they would in their December 16, 2021, Facebook post.

As of now, there is no word yet as to what will happen with the restaurant facility itself, as it has grown over the years and now makes up two different cottages at 114 East 7th Street in Tempe. The restaurant, which has won multiple awards over its years for contemporary American cuisine, will remain vacant until new tenants decide to move in. However, the new tenants will have big shoes to fill.

For anyone who wants to share a memory of their time inside the restaurant with the owners, as well as the greater Phoenix community, Robin and Bob Trick have created a photo memory book that can be accessed and updated directly on the House of Tricks Restaurant website.