Texas Taco Chain Opening First Restaurant in Town

A new taco joint has opened here in the Valley. Jarritos Mexican Soda/Unsplash

For one reason or another, Phoenix is often a proving ground for tacos. Whether from an independent restaurant owner or a massive chain, tacos inevitably find their way to the Valley. Few cities in the country (if not the world) have the sheer volume of taco restaurants as metro Phoenix, and a new launch in the city will only increase competition between the different restaurant options available.

Torchy’s Tacos has officially made the move from Texas to Arizona, as it has now officially opened its first location in Phoenix. However, the restaurant has established itself as a fast-growing taco joint, as the restaurant, which originally opened as a food truck in Austin, has gone on to open more than 100 restaurants. Most of these restaurants are located in Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado, although it has now seeped into nearly a dozen states as it pushes west.

The restaurant focuses primarily on tacos, with a menu that includes everything from more traditional Tex-Mex tacos to breakfast tacos. Taco salads, chips and dips, as well as sweater treats, are all offered at the restaurant. The restaurant has beer and cocktails on hand, with a Happy Hour running from 3 PM to 6 PM Monday through Friday, with $1.50 off all beer and $2 off all margaritas and signature cocktails (known as Sips). For weekenders, guests will find $3.50 bloody marries, tequila sunrises, mimosas, and sangrias on both Saturday and Sunday.

As for tacos, there is always a rotating “Taco of the Month” to kick off the menu. Other popular menu items include the Trailer Park, which is a flour tortilla-based taco, filled with fried chicken, green chiles, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and poblano sauce. The Green Chile Pork taco is served on a corn tortilla and holds pork carnitas, green chiles, cilantro, onions, cotija cheese, as well as tomatillo sauce, and lime wedge.

For anyone feeling political, there is the Republican, which is a flour tortilla served with jalapeno cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sausage, and poblano sauce, while the Democrat is a corn tortilla with barbacoa, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, onions, as well as tomatillo sauce and a lime wedge.

The new location in Phoenix is located at 1935 East Camelback Road. However, there is another Phoenix location in the works and should open in the not-too-distant future (and will be located at 10625 North Tatum Blvd).