New Italian Restaurant Now Open

A new Italian restaurant is now open. Nerfee Mirandilla/Unsplash

When it comes to Italian food in the Valley, it can usually be broken down into three categories: high-end, fast-casual, and pizza. For individuals who are looking to kick back and enjoy Italian food that is beyond fast-casual, there are a handful of options in metro Phoenix, but often there is a long wait or hours are limited for the restaurants. To help meet the demand for this culinary style, a new Italian bar and bistro is opening up right in the heart of the Valley.

The Desmond has officially opened its doors to the public as it offers bistro-style Italian food in a relaxed and comfortable setting in downtown Phoenix. Located at 1 North Street (Suite 103). All of the menu items are made using imported Italian ingredients in combination with locally sourced produce. This is done to ensure not only the highest quality of Italian flavor and authenticity but to allow for a fresh eating experience for everything that stops by.

The menu is broken down into several sections. There is the Starters section of the menu, which includes everything from Wood Fired Chicken Wings (with flavors such as BBB, Hot, and Honey Habanero Mustard), Beer Battered Cheese Curds, Garlic Knots, and Mom’s Meat Balls (which are made up of beef, veal, and pork, and slow-cooked and topped with basil, fresh mozzarella, and served with Ciabatta bread).

For anyone looking for a healthy salad, there are several options to choose from. The Watermelon Summer Salad is an arugula-based salad served with fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette, orange zest, mint, and watermelon. The Greca Salad features romaine, cherry tomatoes, feta, red onions, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and is topped off with a Greek vinaigrette. Guests can also add proteins including chicken, shrimp, and steak.

Artisan pizzas come freshly made and are bursting with flavor. These are not the kind of pizzas found at the standard pizza delivery joint but instead, are hand made with unique flavors. The pizzas include a spinach pizza, chicken pesto, Truffle Pie (made using a garlic puree, cremini mushrooms, parsley, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cheese shavings, and truffle oil), and the Desmond (spicy salami, roasted bell peppers, roasted onions, Kalamata olives, garlic, and oregano). And as for main course meals, this includes everything from NY Strip Steak and grilled halibut to pasta primavera, shrimp and scallops, and a Kingston Chop.

For individuals interested in stopping by and sampling the menu at The Desmond, the Italian bistro is open seven days a week, from 11 AM until 10 PM.