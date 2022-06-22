Award-Winning Chef Opens New Restaurant in Town

Enjoy a world class meal at a new restaurant. Sebastian Comen Photography/Unsplash

For anyone that has been looking for a new fine dining experience in metro Phoenix, and maybe lounge out by a pool at the same time, a new restaurant has opened up inside the J.W. Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa is here to satisfy those cravings.

Award-winning chef Angelo Sosa has now officially opened his latest restaurant, Tia Carmen, after first announcing the coming of the restaurant months earlier. The restaurant, which is named for his aunt, is a love letter to his family and the way they inspired him and taught him not only about food, but about how much love that goes into the creation of every single meal, and the experience that can be had with every single bite.

Angelo Sosa has been around the block when it comes to national exposure for himself and the restaurants he has launched. He appeared on the Bravo television program Top Chef, making it to the final episode where he eventually was the runner-up for the Top Chef award. He also took on Bobby Flay on Food Network’s Iron Chef America, not to mention has written numerous cookbooks and appeared in popular magazines such as Men’s Health, where he conducted an extensive interview to talk not only about food, but life, and the importance of food and the role it has played as a father.

Now, Sosa wants to pull from his culinary experience to give guests a truly unique dining experience when coming to Tia Carmen. For anyone looking for a light, bright, and fresh course, the restaurant will have everything from a romaine salad and seafood platter to avocado aguachile and tuna Crudo. Tostadas include a tuna tostada or corn tostada (which features elote spice, crema, cheese, and cilantro), while there will be both charcoal and wood-fired grills up and running, to make sure various flavors are given off depending on the cooking surface. Some of the menu coming from the grill include a grilled whole trout, mushroom menudo, Tia Carmen’s chicken guisado, and a 30-day dry-aged tribal land Arizona grass-fed New York strip steak.

The majority of food and ingredients at Tia Carmen come from local food growers, farmers, and providers. Some of the local food artisans the restaurant has partnered with include Top Knot Farms, Ramona Farms, Sleeping Frog Farms, Hypha Arizona Mushrooms, Farmer Nate, Arizona Grass Fed Beef, Mount Hope, Steadfast Farms, and Pinnacle Farms.