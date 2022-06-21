Restaurant Closes Down After Almost 3 Years

Another restaurant in metro Phoenix has closed. Matthew Feeney/Unsplash

Owning a restaurant is an uphill battle, to begin with, but the last few years have only made things worse. From pandemic closures to the difficulty in landing employees, restaurants around the Valley have struggled. However, health food restaurants have seen additional hurdles to jump, mostly due to the rising cost of goods. Because locating and harvesting ethically grown produce that abides by various health standards (such as being organic or locally grown), it has forced prices at these particular restaurants to increase even further than the competition. For many restaurants, it’s simply too many issues to handle, and that is exactly what has happened with a local fresh restaurant that has now officially called it quits.

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery opened up shop in Chandler back in 2019. It was just getting its footing when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing the restaurant to shutter all of its operations almost just as soon as it started. Jumpstarting all of that momentum can be difficult, especially for a business in its infancy searching for customers. Plus, with the especially large footprint of the building, it had a higher rental agreement than smaller restaurants with fewer tables in the community.

Cherish Farm Fresh Eatery offered a wide range of menu items, including everything from creative chef salads to freshly baked bread, superfruit bowls, grass-fed burgers, and grilled salmon. The restaurant also served a number of local beers, specialty cocktails, and wines.

The closure came rather suddenly from the restaurant. It did not make any sort of announcement on its Facebook page or its Instagram account, although neither account has been updated in several months. The restaurant’s website itself has yet to be updated either. However, the restaurant, which was located at 2551 West Queen Creek Road in Chandler has closed up shop without warning (there are even Yelp reviews left about the restaurant from the previous week, with no warning signs as to the plans to close).

Hopefully, in the coming days, additional information will come out regarding the closure and why the unexpected shutdown seemed to come out of nowhere. However, for the time being, fresh food lovers will need to find alternatives around greater Phoenix for their salads and grass-fed burgers (thankfully, there are a handful of options throughout the Valley). The restaurant is in a nice location, and it has a large footprint, so the space will likely not remain vacant for long.