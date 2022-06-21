Tucson, AZ

Favorite Restaurants and Activities to Take in Around Tucson

There's plenty of nightlife around downtown Tucson.

Around greater Tucson, there are plenty of activities to take in throughout the year. While the sweltering summer heat might make some of those outdoor activities a bit of a challenge, there are still plenty of indoor activities to take in, restaurants to enjoy, and beverages to sip. Everyone has their own “must-see” destinations, favorite restaurants, and cozy shops they like to kick their feet up and relax in. For anyone interested in (possibly) something new to try at some point in the coming months, here are a handful of the most enjoyable sights, smells, tastes, and sounds, at least according to me. 

(Do note, I have no affiliation with any of the restaurants, shops, or pit stops. These are simply some of my favorite activities and destinations around town). 

Bookmans

For anyone that loves to read, there’s nothing like the feeling of holding a physical book. Bonus points when the book is leather-bound and has that aged, paper aroma. Every time I visit Bookmans I poke around to see if I can find any original Steinbeck. With three locations around town, my personal favorite is Bookmans East, but guests can’t go wrong with any of the locations. 

Casa Video

Much like holding a physical book in hand, there are times when renting a physical video beats streaming (although usually, that’s because a particular movie can’t be located via streaming services). There’s also something that tangibly reminds me of visiting the video store as a kid, so there’s a bit of a nostalgia factor going on here. 

The Loft Cinema

I moved to Tucson from the Midwest back in 2015. One of the first activities I took in was a viewing of the Back to the Future trilogy at The Loft Cinema. It was in celebration of the day Marty McFly went to the future. Aka 2015. Everyone had little party poppers and we fired them off when the movie announced the day. There’s just something fun about going to see classic films at the theater, especially when an old 70mm print is on hand. 

Mt. Lemmon

Tucson is an outdoor lover’s dream, but this time of year, it’s just too hot to do much of anything after 9 AM. Thankfully, Mt. Lemmon is far more comfortable, and the dogs enjoy the truck ride up. Sometimes I stop for a sandwich and take it up with me. Other times, it’s just a fine spot to walk around nature, beat the heat, and ditch the noise. 

Arbuckles’ Coffee

There are several excellent coffee spots around town. However, my favorite Tucson coffee is purchased in bean form and then ground up and poured into a French press at home. Arbuckles’ roasts some of the best coffee around, and I have yet to find anything that can compete with their Mexicali (I drink my coffee black, to all the full flavor profile of the beans to come out). 

Taqueria El Pueblito

Everyone has their favorite Mexican joint in town. And really it depends on what you’re going for. For me, when I’m craving a burrito, there’s nothing like the Zacatecas burrito at Taqueria El Pueblito. Tucked into a strip mall off of East Fort Lowell, it’s the unassuming spot I always take guests. 

R Bar

I lived in Peru for six months, and while there I was introduced to a different universe of cocktail presentation. I’ve yet to go anywhere else on this planet that can compete with the combination of taste and display. R Bar doesn’t have the presentation down, but I appreciate the rotating custom cocktails, and I’m a fan of any cocktail bar with a different decor, which R Bar absolutely has. 

The Shelter

It’s designed to look like an old fallout shelter and it has more Americana kitsch than all of Route 66 combined. There’s nothing more to say about it (although they do make a solid dirty martini). 

Crooked Tooth Brewing Company

Tucson has come a long way in its brewery game. Most of the local breweries can and should be mentioned. Barrio Brewing Company is fun, massive, and there’s plenty of space to spread your wings, and Borderlands Brewing Company has an excellent winter vanilla stout. Crooked Tooth has its quirks. Sometimes the flavors can prove a little unnecessary to me (a few years back they used a particular Mexican cookie in a batch, the name escapes me of the kind, but there’s very little flavor to the cookie, so it struck me as odd as to why it would be an ingredient at all), the brewing beers under full moons isn’t my kind of thing, and I’m not a fan of walking into a brewery and seeing 90% of the beer nothing but sours and IPAs, but I like that Crooked Tooth will experiment. They’ll dip their toes in almost any style  (except for lambic, but that’s a different story), and I respect anyone willing to test different flavors out, even when it’s a tasteless Mexican cookie. 

Butter & Flour

Here’s the thing. I don’t eat sugar. Or, let me put it better. I don’t eat sugar for months on end...and then I eat all the sugar. So I’m not a regular in the world of pies and sweet treat baked goods. But if I was to order myself some cookies or a freshly baked pie, I’d do so from Butter & Flour. The prices are ridiculously inexpensive (Kim, the owner, could charge double and people would pay it), and there’s everything from whole pies to cookie sandwiches and flavors from the Philippines. 

