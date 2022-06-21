Once Popular Restaurant Closes After 15 Years

The once popular restaurant chain has closed. Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

Even the most popular of restaurants can wither away, no matter how prominent it once was. There are restaurant chains around the country that have closed up shop, despite playing important roles in the development of local cuisines. Howard Johnson’s restaurants once spread throughout the United States, but after almost 100 years of business, the final location shut down in Lake George earlier this year (according to the New England Historical Society). A similar fate looks to surround a local restaurant, as the regional chain continues to trim away dead restaurants.

Rory’s Restaurant throughout the Southwestern United States once had 21 locations around the Valley. However, the restaurant chain just announced another closure, leaving just four left in the area. The West Chandler location, which opened 15 years ago at the intersection of 56th Street and Jay, has officially closed its doors.

The restaurant chain is a fusion of Hawaiian and Japanese cuisines, brought together with European preparation techniques. James Beard Award Winner Roy Yamaguchi opened the very first Rory’s Restaurant in Honolulu back in 1988 and went on to open more throughout the Hawaiian islands, before spreading to the mainland, and even selecting locations in Japan and even Guam. The restaurant was able to capitalize on the Japanese-infusion craze that hit in the early 2000s. However, as more and more inexpensive sushi and Japanese-fusion restaurants opened during this time period, the upscale restaurant chain started to fall on hard times. Now, only four locations remain.

There isn’t a single location left in Hawaii, and the restaurants in Japan and Guam have closed as well. The only four locations that are currently in operation include Bonita Springs in Florida, Anaheim, and San Diego in California, and in Desert Ridge here in Arizona.

With the rapid decline of the restaurant chain, there’s no telling how much longer the remaining four restaurants will remain open. For individuals in metro Phoenix who are disappointed with the closure of the Chandler location, it is recommended to stop in and visit the Desert Ridge restaurant, which can be found within the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort. This restaurant is open from 4 PM until 10 PM seven days a week. The cocktail hour (also known as “Aloha Hour”) runs from 3:30 PM until 6 PM, and then 8 PM until 10 PM, while Thursday happy hour runs throughout the entirety of the day. During Aloha Hour signature cocktails are sold for $10, while several signature sushi rolls, potstickers, and the Szechuan Spiced Pork Ribs are sold for $12.