Culver's Opens New Restaurant in Popular Lakefront City

Grab a signature burger at the new Culver's restaurant Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru/Unsplash

Few things go together like an expertly grilled burger and shimmering sun over beautiful water. For residents of one of Arizona’s most popular water destinations, grabbing that perfect burger and enjoying a tasty frozen refreshment has become a bit easier this week, thanks to the launch of a new restaurant.

Culver’s, the popular Midwestern fast-food chain that specializes in burgers, frozen custard, and cheese curds, has been making inroads throughout Arizona for the last several years. Locations can be found around metro Phoenix as well as in Tucson. But now, both residents and visitors of Lake Havasu City, the popular lakefront and spring break destination, has one to call its own.

The restaurant opened last week to long lines and smiling customers. Due to the vacation-like setting of Lake Havasu City, there are a number of Midwestern transplants who have been missing not only the Culver’s chain itself but food from back home, including the fried fish sandwiches and cheese curds, which can be a difficult menu item to track down in the American Southwest.

The new Culver’s in Lake Havasu City is located at 1615 Countryshire Avenue. It is open from 10 AM until 10 PM seven days a week. For residents who have not yet had the opportunity to make it into a Culver’s restaurant in the past, the chain is best known for its “Butterburgers” as well as fresh frozen custard. The “Butterburgers” are patties of fresh, never frozen beef, with just a touch of butter to help keep the patties juicy and moist. On the other hand, the fresh frozen custard isn’t just made daily, but several times throughout the day, so the tasty frozen treat is always fresh, no matter the time of day it is ordered.

Other menu items include the chicken tenders and sandwiches, the seafood sandwich, hearty soups, fresh salads, plus crinkle-cut fries, mashed potatoes, onion rings, pretzel bites, George’s Chili, and Wisconsin cheese curds.

With the latest opening in Lake Havasu City, Culver’s now has a total of 37 restaurant locations up and running throughout the state of Arizona.

Every day there is a new special flavor of frozen custard available. For fans of the brand who want the inside scoop on what the upcoming flavor is going to be, there is a McCulver’s email sign-up that offers a monthly “Flavor of the Day” calendar specific to the Lake Havasu City location.