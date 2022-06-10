Local Pizza Chain Opening New Location in Town

Grab yourself a slice of Chicago style pizza. Manvi Mathur/Unsplash

For anyone with a serious appetite for pizza, few styles can satisfy like Chicago style. The extra thick pan pizza is often several inches thick of dough, cheese, sauce, and all kinds of toppings. In many ways, it’s more casserole than pizza, but for those extra hunger cravings, there’s often nothing like a large slice of Chicago pizza. And now, for fans of the style, it’s about to become a little bit easier tracking down the style.

Vero Chicago Pizza, which had gone by the name of Buddyz Chicago Pizzeria (Buddy’s Pizza is a famous Detroit style pizza that has been around for 80 years, so changing the name helped differentiate the style, specifically for snowbirds coming to metro Phoenix assuming it was affiliated with the prominent Michigan pizza brand), is opening a brand new location for Valley residents.

The new location will be take-out only for the time being. However, guests will be able to come in and enjoy a sit-down pizza and drink starting on June 17. The new location is in South Chandler at 5070 South Gilbert Road. It will be open for pick-up from Monday through Thursday, 4 PM until 9(ish), on Friday and Saturday from 4 PM until 10(ish), and on Sunday from 12 PM until 8(ish) (if the restaurant is busy with orders at the time of closing the restaurant will remain open later, but if orders are not coming in the restaurant will close down shop slightly earlier than the given time).

This is the fifth restaurant in the metro Phoenix chain. Other locations include San Tan Valley, Queen Creek, Gilbert, and Ahwatukee.

While all of the restaurants are located around the Valley, the brand has its roots in Chicago. Joe and Tim Scarnato opened the first take-out and delivery and pizza restaurant around metro Chicago back in 1992. They went on to expand the brand over the subsequent decade, opening several other restaurants throughout the greater Chicagoland area. Over the years, snowbirds who returned to their restaurants in the summer said how much they missed the pizza during winters in Arizona, so Joe and Tim decided to follow them out and open the first Buddyz Chicago Pizzeria in 2013. Eventually, in 2020, the restaurant brand decided it wanted to continue its expansion, but the best way to do so would be to rebrand and offer franchising opportunities. This led to the new Vero Chicago Pizza name.