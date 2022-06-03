Day Of The Dead Themed Mexican Restaurant Opening

A new Day of the Dead restaurant is opening soon. ActionVance/Unsplash

A few months back the small restaurant Chez Gregory in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row closed up shop. While the small space had a strong following, it wasn’t enough to keep the restaurant above water, and, ultimately, it resulted in the eventual closure. However, the space has remained attractive to possible new restaurants, thanks to its house-like design (it was a former residential property at one time), and the outdoor patio area. For locals and for those who frequently visit the art district, the wait for a new restaurant to move in will be coming to an end soon.

Ay, Chabela is planning a summer launch, although as of this moment there is no exact launch date. It all depends on how soon the internal renovations can be completed. However, guests who visit will experience a Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) vibe throughout. This will be represented in the traditional exaggerated skeleton skulls as well as floral arrangements and low lighting. The restaurant will also have an ofrenda centerpiece, which is used in traditional celebrations to pay respect to loved ones who have passed on. For those who are not as familiar with the festivities typically connected with the Day of the Dead celebration, this may offer some insights.

Beyond the decorations though, the menu is currently in the works for the new restaurant, although right now it will be geared toward a Mexican seafood cuisine. This means visitors to the restaurant will find not only fish tacos, but also Mexican ceviche, which typically features shrimp, avocado, and other ingredients (different from traditional ceviche from other regions in South America, such as Peruvian ceviche, which is one of the most well-known variations of the food style in the world).

The menu, for now, is still in flux as the overall space inside of the restaurant is limited, and limited kitchen space will mean a smaller menu, as there can’t be as many ingredients to work with. The final launch menu will be revealed in the coming weeks as renovations on the interior continue.

Owners of Ay, Chabela are not new to the restaurant industry here in metro Phoenix. They also run Chubasco Tacos, which is located inside the Killer Whale Sex Club. The new Ay, Chabela will be close by, so fans of the Chubasco Tacos won’t have to travel far. The restaurant is located at 719 East Roosevelt Street in downtown Phoenix. The best way to stay up to date on when the official launch of the restaurant is to follow the Chubasco Tacos Instagram page, which will also be used for Ay, Chabela updates.