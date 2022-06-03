New Restaurant Opening With New York Theme

Grab yourself a burger and catch the big game. Javier Molina/Unsplash

For anyone searching for a new favorite destination to watch the big game and grab some food and drinks with friends, a new sports grill and bar is opening up in the Valley. It’s also filling the void of a former restaurant that recently closed just two months ago.

Back in April, Twisted Cactus Brew & BBQ closed up shop rather unceremoniously. In fact, it wasn’t until Maricopa County stepped in and declared the location vacant due to it being inoperative that the location officially went back on the market for future restaurants to move in. The metro Phoenix eatery had previously served up craft beer, burgers, and BBQ, but for now, the new restaurant moving in will be a sports grill and bar called Better Dayz AZ.

Located at 4080 West Ray Road (Suite 26) in Chandler. This is in the same shopping complex as the Albertsons off of North McClintock Drive. Other restaurants of note within the complex include Tott’s Asian Diner, Jimmy & Joe’s Pizzeria, as well as a Starbucks. There is ample parking for such a business, which should be great for anyone who hates dealing with parking around the restaurants in other parts of town as well as just about any sports bar in Phoenix.

As for the restaurant itself, Better Dayz AZ hasn’t officially launched any other information about itself, nor has it given an official opening date. There might be a slight delay in that plans for the restaurant were originally set for Surprise, but ownership liked the location of the former Twisted Cactus Brew & BBQ location and decided to pull a 180 and take over the location. In fact, the Better Dayz AZ Bar & Grill Instagram page still has the original Surprise address listed as its official address (13699 North Litchfield Road). It also dubbed itself the “Best Bar in Arizona”, despite not having opened yet (or having the current Chandler address up on its page).

While the restaurant does not yet have a menu up, or an official opening date, it does have its hours of operation posted on its Google profile. Hours of operation will be the same seven days a week, as it plans on serving guests from 11 AM through 2 AM.

Renovations inside the grill and bar are mostly complete, and there is sports memorabilia around the walls, ranging from flags to official jerseys. There is also a large New York presence inside, ranging from sports gear to large New York flags, so for any snowbirds in metro Phoenix looking for a friendly destination to watch a game, this may be the spot to check out.