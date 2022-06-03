Phoenix, AZ

New Restaurant Opening With New York Theme

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHzdQ_0fzAvi8u00
Grab yourself a burger and catch the big game.Javier Molina/Unsplash

For anyone searching for a new favorite destination to watch the big game and grab some food and drinks with friends, a new sports grill and bar is opening up in the Valley. It’s also filling the void of a former restaurant that recently closed just two months ago. 

Back in April, Twisted Cactus Brew & BBQ closed up shop rather unceremoniously. In fact, it wasn’t until Maricopa County stepped in and declared the location vacant due to it being inoperative that the location officially went back on the market for future restaurants to move in. The metro Phoenix eatery had previously served up craft beer, burgers, and BBQ, but for now, the new restaurant moving in will be a sports grill and bar called Better Dayz AZ. 

Located at 4080 West Ray Road (Suite 26) in Chandler. This is in the same shopping complex as the Albertsons off of North McClintock Drive. Other restaurants of note within the complex include Tott’s Asian Diner, Jimmy & Joe’s Pizzeria, as well as a Starbucks. There is ample parking for such a business, which should be great for anyone who hates dealing with parking around the restaurants in other parts of town as well as just about any sports bar in Phoenix. 

As for the restaurant itself, Better Dayz AZ hasn’t officially launched any other information about itself, nor has it given an official opening date. There might be a slight delay in that plans for the restaurant were originally set for Surprise, but ownership liked the location of the former Twisted Cactus Brew & BBQ location and decided to pull a 180 and take over the location. In fact, the Better Dayz AZ Bar & Grill Instagram page still has the original Surprise address listed as its official address (13699 North Litchfield Road). It also dubbed itself the “Best Bar in Arizona”, despite not having opened yet (or having the current Chandler address up on its page). 

While the restaurant does not yet have a menu up, or an official opening date, it does have its hours of operation posted on its Google profile. Hours of operation will be the same seven days a week, as it plans on serving guests from 11 AM through 2 AM. 

Renovations inside the grill and bar are mostly complete, and there is sports memorabilia around the walls, ranging from flags to official jerseys. There is also a large New York presence inside, ranging from sports gear to large New York flags, so for any snowbirds in metro Phoenix looking for a friendly destination to watch a game, this may be the spot to check out.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurant# sports bar# opening# New York# burger

Comments / 2

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
11942 followers

More from Greyson F

Phoenix, AZ

Local Restaurant Wants Guests to Lick Its Wall

Licking the wall is encouraged at a local restaurant.Alex Guillaume/Unsplash. Have you ever had the urge to just stop everything you’re doing and lick a wall? Probably not. At least not since your very early childhood years, and yet one restaurant is now openly promoting your ability to lick its walls. This is a bold move considering most restaurants throughout the United States were shut down in order to prevent the spread of COVID.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Local Restaurant Chain eegee's Hires New CEO, Looks To Expand Out of State

Local fast food chain is looking to expand.Mae Mu/Unsplash. No matter how long you have called Tucson home, chances are you’ve made it to one of the many eegee’s restaurants in the community. As the Old Pueblo’s native fast-food chain, the restaurant, best known for its bacon ranch fries and grinders served on freshly baked bread, has remained predominantly in the city of its birth. While eegee’s has begun its push into metro Phoenix over the last year, in terms of fast-food chains, the expansion of eegee’s has proven slow at best.

Read full story
2 comments
Gilbert, AZ

Shaq Opening His Fried Chicken Restaurant in Town

Shaq is opening his fried chicken restaurant in town.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. A few months back we broke the news that NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal would be bringing his chicken sandwich restaurant, Big Chicken, to metro Phoenix. At the time, the brand didn’t have a specific location in mind, other than they had their sights on the Valley and intended on opening at least a dozen restaurants throughout the region in the coming years.

Read full story
21 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Local Favorite Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

There's one fewer pizza restaurants open in metro Phoenix now.Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru/Unsplash. For residents of Gilbert, there are a number of restaurants that have been serving community members quality food over the past several years. However, one of those restaurants has announced it will close, which means anyone hungry for a slice of pizza will now need to look elsewhere in metro Phoenix for a slice.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

After 45-Years, Family-Owned Restaurant Forced to Close

Grab a home-made burger and fries while you can.Aleisha Kalina/Unsplash. For restaurants that have been around for decades, they become part of the fabric of a community. Families return and bring their children. Then, their children bring their own children to the restaurant. There is a familiarity to it. In many ways, the restaurant becomes a home away from home. However, even those restaurants that have been around for generations, there is always the lingering possibility of closure. That is exactly what is happening to a Tucson staple, and with its coming closure, it will leave a hole in the restaurant community here in the Old Pueblo.

Read full story
26 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Day Of The Dead Themed Mexican Restaurant Opening

A new Day of the Dead restaurant is opening soon.ActionVance/Unsplash. A few months back the small restaurant Chez Gregory in downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row closed up shop. While the small space had a strong following, it wasn’t enough to keep the restaurant above water, and, ultimately, it resulted in the eventual closure. However, the space has remained attractive to possible new restaurants, thanks to its house-like design (it was a former residential property at one time), and the outdoor patio area. For locals and for those who frequently visit the art district, the wait for a new restaurant to move in will be coming to an end soon.

Read full story
7 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Restaurant Closes After Just 6 Months

There's one fewer Italian restaurants now open in Phoenix.Paish Zaini/Unsplash. In any kind of business, it can take years before it turns a profit. According to Touch Bistro, most restaurants don’t turn a profit until somewhere from three to five years. However, not all restaurants make it this long. In fact, many businesses end up folding far sooner for various reasons. And, in the cast of one restaurant here in metro Phoenix, the establishment didn’t make it to the one-year mark.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Popular Restaurant Opening New Locations, Giving Away Prizes Like AirPods and Louis Vuitton Bags

A new restaurant is opening with big prizesKiryl Sharkouski/Unsplash. When it comes to bringing customers into a new restaurant, most offer special deals and discounts. Others might set up a grand opening event, with games and a big publicity stunt. And then there are others that might offer gift cards that can be used within the restaurant itself. New locations of a popular restaurant in metro Phoenix will be offering a number of prizes to guests, but it won’t just be gift cards. Many of the prizes are worth hundreds of dollars, if not more.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Eat Inside A Bank Vault In New Restaurant

There's a lot to enjoy at a new local restaurant.Brock Wegner/Unsplash. Plenty of restaurants open up in eclectic locations. Often it is this location that helps add to the dining experience. It helps add a level of uniqueness not found in other establishments. In the world of hospitality, this small difference can be what stands between success and failure. And for one new local restaurant in metro Phoenix, it breathes a blast from the past into everything going on.

Read full story
2 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Sushi Restaurant Closes, Another Sushi Restaurant Moves In

Grab yourself some sushi from the newly opened sushi restaurant.Vinicius Benedit/Unsplash. From death springs new life. That is often the way the restaurant world works. When one restaurant closes up shop, another steps in to fill the void. However, when one restaurant goes out of business, it is typically replaced by another style of food. A different take on a particular cuisine or a popular restaurant opens a second, or third location in the newly vacant opening. None of this has proven to be the case in one of the newest restaurant openings in metro Phoenix. Instead, a restaurant serving up the same kind of food is moving where a previous restaurant failed.

Read full story
1 comments
Tucson, AZ

Local Italian Restaurant Opened Second Location

Grab yourself some authentic Italian pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. Downtown and Midtown Tucson has seen the majority of restaurant movement of late. For a time, even the Westside into Oro Valley experienced a large boom of restaurant movement, usually with a secondary location opening up to give individuals in the Tucson metro area the ability to enjoy some of their favorite foods without the need to drive further into town. However, throughout much of the restaurant expansion, East Tucson has missed out. Thankfully, for those who call this side of the city home, one restaurant has decided to not head west, but east, with a new location.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Brunch, Cocktails To Be Served at New Upscale Bar

Kick back and relax with a fresh cocktail.Fabio Alves/Unsplash. For anyone looking for a new cocktail lounge to call home, there is a new concept popping up in the next several months in downtown Phoenix. With hopes of bringing a fresh twist on the classic cocktail bar, the Rose Garden promises to bring both elegance and fun when it begins seeing visits later in the summer.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.

Read full story
5 comments
Tempe, AZ

Popular Long Term Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years

Opening a restaurant is a risky business. In the end, few owners are able to call it quits on their own terms. They are forced to close for one reason or another. Over the last year or so there have been many compounding hurdles owners have had to deal with, ranging from the COVID pandemic all the way to labor problems, product shortages, and finding a medium between employee wages and offering affordable prices to draw in customers. However, one metro Phoenix restaurant is shutting down, and this time it is exclusively the decision of the owners.

Read full story
9 comments
Tucson, AZ

Restaurant Closing, New Restaurant Announced to Take Its Place

Grab a bite to eat at the new restaurant opening soon.Tony Koraza/Unsplash. From death comes new life. That is often the case in the restaurant and bar industry. When one establishment closes shop, another is not far off. Often, the new tenant begins moving in immediately following the former tenant’s demise. That, once again, is proving true. Only earlier in the month, one Tucson establishment announced it would be leaving its downtown location, and now, a new restaurant is seizing upon the vacant opportunity.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New Breakfast Restaurant, Major Charity Donator, Opening Soon

Enjoy coffee and breakfast food for your next meal.Davy Gravy/Unsplasy. For lovers of breakfast food at any time of the day, there is good news coming, thanks to the announcement of a new restaurant opening up shop in the coming months. The new restaurant, which hails from Tennessee, is making its first trek into the American Southeast with the metro Phoenix location, and should it prove popular, additional locations might follow.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Texas BBQ Restaurant Opening in Town

Enjoy some mouthwatering BBQ.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. If there’s one food style that has long gone well with the warm weather of summer, it’s BBQ. Around greater Tucson, there are several fantastic destinations to dine in or carry out BBQ, and now, there is about to be another, coming directly from the meat-loving state of Texas.

Read full story
4 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

California Sub Shop Opening 6 Locations Around Town

New sandwich options are coming to metro Phoenix.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. The classic sandwich has been a staple for just about everyone over the years. There’s something comforting about an expertly made sandwich that’s packed full of toppings. And yet making the perfect sandwich at home is surprisingly difficult. It takes all kinds of toppings and ingredients to craft. It’s often more expensive to scrounge up everything from the grocery store than to just head out to a restaurant and have the sandwich made for you. Well, for sandwich lovers here in metro Phoenix, things are about to get easier and tastier with the launch of a new sandwich shop.

Read full story
8 comments
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Set To Open

A New Mexican restaurant is opening soon in Metro Phoenix.Paul La Rosa/Unsplash. New Mexican cuisine, while similar, has a very different flavor and spice palette from traditional Mexican food and Tex-Mex. The food style does pull from Spanish and Mexican cuisines, but it also incorporates flavors from Pueblo Native Americans. This helps set it apart, and yet, despite Phoenix being situated only a short drive away from the New Mexican border, the regional cuisine has made little inroads into the Valley. That, however, is about to change, as a New Mexican restaurant based out of Albuquerque is poised to make the move from ABQ to PHX.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy