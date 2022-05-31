Scottsdale, AZ

Sushi Restaurant Closes, Another Sushi Restaurant Moves In

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yp7PX_0fw7tzyW00
Grab yourself some sushi from the newly opened sushi restaurant.Vinicius Benedit/Unsplash

From death springs new life. That is often the way the restaurant world works. When one restaurant closes up shop, another steps in to fill the void. However, when one restaurant goes out of business, it is typically replaced by another style of food. A different take on a particular cuisine or a popular restaurant opens a second, or third location in the newly vacant opening. None of this has proven to be the case in one of the newest restaurant openings in metro Phoenix. Instead, a restaurant serving up the same kind of food is moving where a previous restaurant failed. 

Blu Sushi closed not long ago in northern Scottsdale. The restaurant offered freshly made sushi rolls to visitors of the strip mall hungry after an afternoon of shopping (or who simply wanted to grab a sushi roll). And now, after some downtime with the empty restaurant space, Hashi Sushi is moving in. Management is hoping its sushi rolls will thrive where the previous sushi rolls did not. 

Located at 23233 North Pima Road, the sushi restaurant is nestled next to the anchor of the mall, AJ’s Fine Foods (with a CVS Pharmacy on one corner, and a handful of smaller shops making up the rest of the strip mall). The sushi restaurant doesn’t yet have a social media presence or a website, so for now, the best way to look over the entire menu is to simply stop by for a visit. Currently, the restaurant is open Monday through Saturday, from 11:30 AM until 3 PM, closes down for an hour, then opens back up from 4 PM until 9 PM. 

There are a handful of appetizers offered at Hashi Sushi, including miso soup, pork gyoza, shrimp tempura, edamame, calamari, egg rolls, and jalapeno poppers. Dishes include udon, teriyaki, pork katsu, spicy pork, and yakisoba. For guests who are specifically looking for sushi options, there are additional appetizers from the sushi bar, such as seaweed salad, squid salad, seared garlic tuna, and an Ahi Tower (made with spicy tuna, crab meat, avocado, spicy mayo, tobiko flakes, and unagi sauce). 

As for the sushi rolls, guests will find both basic and tempura rolls. Basic rolls include California, avocado, cucumber, Philly, tuna, Yellowtail, and spicy salmon (to name a few) and tempura rolls include the crunchy shrimp, fire dragon, harper, Mr. Perfect, OMG, spider, holy crab, and Arizona rolls. Several Chef Special rolls are also for sale, made up of various sushi rolls and offered to guests on a large platter. 

# sushi# restaurant# opening# closed# Asian

