Local Italian Restaurant Opened Second Location

Grab yourself some authentic Italian pizza. Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash

Downtown and Midtown Tucson has seen the majority of restaurant movement of late. For a time, even the Westside into Oro Valley experienced a large boom of restaurant movement, usually with a secondary location opening up to give individuals in the Tucson metro area the ability to enjoy some of their favorite foods without the need to drive further into town. However, throughout much of the restaurant expansion, East Tucson has missed out. Thankfully, for those who call this side of the city home, one restaurant has decided to not head west, but east, with a new location.

Giuseppe’s Ristorante Italiano has officially opened its second location at 9431 East 22nd Street (guests can still find the original on the opposite side of town at 6060 North Oracle Road). The restaurant will have the same menu and continue offering traditional Neapolitan pizza to hungry visitors. In fact, just about everything, including the hours of operation, are the same as the original North Oracle location, so it shouldn’t be that difficult to remember. You can stop in for some authentic Italian food Sunday through Thursday from 11 AM until 9 PM Sunday through Thursday, and 11 AM until 10 PM, Friday and Saturday.

There’s something for everyone at Giuseppe's. Guests can begin with one of their many appetizers, ranging anywhere from stuffed mushrooms and steamed mussels to cheese garlic bread and bruschetta. In terms of pasta, there are plenty of options to go with. Some fan favorites include Penne Sausage, Pasta Primavera, Penne alla Vodka, and don’t forget about the Cannelloni (with each seasoned and filled with white meat chicken, celery, spinach, onion, carrots, and romano cheese). For many visitors though, it is the Neapolitan pizzas that take the cake. There is the Classic Pepperoni Pizza, the Margherita Pizza, and the restaurant’s namesake, the Giuseppe Pizza, which features rustic tomato sauce, pepperoni, salami, shredded mozzarella, as well as fresh basil. There are even a handful of specialty menu items, including Eggplant Parmesan, Pork Ricotta, Chicken Madeira, Chicken Marsala, and Grilled Pork.

For families looking to save a few bucks on their next evening out, Giuseppe offers a coloring menu for download directly from their website. Kid’s who color in the menu and hand it over at the restaurant receive a free meal (one free meal per child per visit). This is good for children between the ages of 6 and 10.