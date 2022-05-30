Brunch, Cocktails To Be Served at New Upscale Bar

Kick back and relax with a fresh cocktail. Fabio Alves/Unsplash

For anyone looking for a new cocktail lounge to call home, there is a new concept popping up in the next several months in downtown Phoenix. With hopes of bringing a fresh twist on the classic cocktail bar, the Rose Garden promises to bring both elegance and fun when it begins seeing visits later in the summer.

Rose Garden Bar is expected to open sometime in July at 101 North First Avenue right in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Currently, the finishing touches of building renovations are underway. Once the look has been finished the bar will open its garage-style doors to those looking to enjoy a fresh take on classic cocktails.

The bar itself features 1920s art deco styles throughout the interior with touches of ornate floral and lighting fixtures. With stylish private tables and booths circling around a central bar, there’s an almost organic feel to the design, which should only complement the cocktails.

This is not the first venture into the world of cocktails for management. Chiara and Josh Katz as well as Maurice Murillo have opened several, including 36 Below and Sip Coffee & Beer. The Rose Garden will serve as the newest take on kicking back and enjoying life.

Originally, The Rose Garden was to be a private area of 36 Below, but due to construction issues and the rising cost of lumber, the owners decided instead to move into the open space on North First Avenue. It would take less time and less money to renovate.

As of now, there will be a total of 18 cocktails on the menu, each with a slight twist to tradition. These cocktails range anywhere from a Tom Collins to a gin martini. And for guests who like to snack while sipping on a cocktail, there will be a small menu with five options, including freshly baked empanadas (although there is no word yet as to the kind of empanada that will be served, as there are some stark differences between an Argentinean empanada and a Mexican empanada).

Once open, plans are for The Rose Garden Bar to run from 3 PM until midnight. These will be the summer hours, and once fall starts (and the weather begins to cool down), the bar will open earlier in the day, with weekend brunch served as well.

For updates on the Rose Garden Bar, including images of cocktails the bar will serve, make sure to follow the establishment on Instagram.