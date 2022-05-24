Tucson, AZ

Pizza Restaurant, Brewery Closing After 15 Years

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m3UmL_0foNinVu00
Grab a pizza and beer one last time.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash

It hasn’t been a great week for pizza and beer lovers in the Old Pueblo. Only a few days ago, Ten55 Brewing Company announced it would be shutting down its downtown brewery in search of a new location. That took one popular food and drink location off the map for locals for at least the remainder of the summer. But now, a second restaurant and brewery destination has informed patrons it would no longer be serving guests. Only this time, there will not be any relocating. It will be shutting down for good. 

The Address Brewing Company, which also goes by the name 1702, has been serving up freshly baked pizzas since 2007. It has been offering beer brewed on-site since 2010. But now, after 15 years of business, management made the difficult decision to shut down, with its last day this coming Friday, May 27. 

Located at 1702 Speedway (close to the Campbell intersection), the brewery helped put Tucson on the brewery map. There were few craft breweries serving beer in the city at the time when 1702 started up. The brewery helped introduce locals to freshly brewed beer, made on-site, and while there have been others to come in recent years, with larger setups and more eclectic beer, most followed in the footsteps of 1702 The Address Brewing Company. 

No reasons were given as to why the restaurant and brewery will be shutting down. In an announcement on Facebook, 1702 simply said it “was with a broken heart” that the brewery would be officially closing on the 27th. This does give fans of the beer a few days to head out and grab a final pint and order a last baked pizza from the oven. If the brewery holds its normal hours of operation, it will be serving the public today and Wednesday from 4:30 PM until 9 PM, and then on Thursday and Friday, from 11 AM until 9 PM. There are currently 30 beers available both on tap and in cans/bottles, ranging from locally made beer to imports. The food menu also features an array of options, made from locally sourced ingredients This includes the ever-popular “Build Your Own Pizza,” which ranges from individual slices up to 16-inch pizzas. Guests can also enjoy calzones, or one of the several dessert offerings, such as the Nutella Knots, Chocolate Caramel Cinna Bread, and Peanut Butter and Banana Calzone. There's still time to enjoy these favorites and more one last time.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pizza# restaurant# brewery# closing# food

Comments / 11

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
11659 followers

More from Greyson F

Popular Long Term Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years

Opening a restaurant is a risky business. In the end, few owners are able to call it quits on their own terms. They are forced to close for one reason or another. Over the last year or so there have been many compounding hurdles owners have had to deal with, ranging from the COVID pandemic all the way to labor problems, product shortages, and finding a medium between employee wages and offering affordable prices to draw in customers. However, one metro Phoenix restaurant is shutting down, and this time it is exclusively the decision of the owners.

Read full story
5 comments
Tucson, AZ

Restaurant Closing, New Restaurant Announced to Take Its Place

Grab a bite to eat at the new restaurant opening soon.Tony Koraza/Unsplash. From death comes new life. That is often the case in the restaurant and bar industry. When one establishment closes shop, another is not far off. Often, the new tenant begins moving in immediately following the former tenant’s demise. That, once again, is proving true. Only earlier in the month, one Tucson establishment announced it would be leaving its downtown location, and now, a new restaurant is seizing upon the vacant opportunity.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New Breakfast Restaurant, Major Charity Donator, Opening Soon

Enjoy coffee and breakfast food for your next meal.Davy Gravy/Unsplasy. For lovers of breakfast food at any time of the day, there is good news coming, thanks to the announcement of a new restaurant opening up shop in the coming months. The new restaurant, which hails from Tennessee, is making its first trek into the American Southeast with the metro Phoenix location, and should it prove popular, additional locations might follow.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Texas BBQ Restaurant Opening in Town

Enjoy some mouthwatering BBQ.Luis Santoyo/Unsplash. If there’s one food style that has long gone well with the warm weather of summer, it’s BBQ. Around greater Tucson, there are several fantastic destinations to dine in or carry out BBQ, and now, there is about to be another, coming directly from the meat-loving state of Texas.

Read full story
3 comments

California Sub Shop Opening 6 Locations Around Town

New sandwich options are coming to metro Phoenix.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. The classic sandwich has been a staple for just about everyone over the years. There’s something comforting about an expertly made sandwich that’s packed full of toppings. And yet making the perfect sandwich at home is surprisingly difficult. It takes all kinds of toppings and ingredients to craft. It’s often more expensive to scrounge up everything from the grocery store than to just head out to a restaurant and have the sandwich made for you. Well, for sandwich lovers here in metro Phoenix, things are about to get easier and tastier with the launch of a new sandwich shop.

Read full story
4 comments
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Set To Open

A New Mexican restaurant is opening soon in Metro Phoenix.Paul La Rosa/Unsplash. New Mexican cuisine, while similar, has a very different flavor and spice palette from traditional Mexican food and Tex-Mex. The food style does pull from Spanish and Mexican cuisines, but it also incorporates flavors from Pueblo Native Americans. This helps set it apart, and yet, despite Phoenix being situated only a short drive away from the New Mexican border, the regional cuisine has made little inroads into the Valley. That, however, is about to change, as a New Mexican restaurant based out of Albuquerque is poised to make the move from ABQ to PHX.

Read full story
7 comments
Chandler, AZ

Long Time Favorite Restaurant Now Closed, Rising Rent Cited

A long time favorite restaurant is now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. For restaurants that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic closures as well as the subsequent food shortages and difficulty locating employees, there are still many uphill battles to be fought. One problem specifically for restaurant owners in greater Phoenix is the rising cost of rent. Rental costs are shooting through the roof, affecting more than a few restaurants in the region. This now includes a local restaurant that had been open and serving the Chandler community for 15 years.

Read full story
5 comments
Gilbert, AZ

Local Restaurant, Autism Supporter, Forced to Close

Grab a last sandwich and cookie while you can.Matthew Feeney /Unsplash. There are a handful of businesses around metro Phoenix that go out of their way to help individuals with disabilities. One local restaurant makes sure to do exactly this, by employing at least half of its staff with individuals who have developmental disabilities, including autism. However, many of these hard-working employees will need to start looking for different lines of work as the restaurant recently announced its upcoming closure.

Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

Popular Brewpub Set to Close Downtown

Grab yourself a beer while you can.Elevate/Unsplash. For many, nothing beats the Arizona heat like sipping on a crisp, refreshing beer, while soaking up the AC from inside a large-windows establishment. In Tucson, there are a handful of breweries that offer locally crafted beer for exactly that purpose. However, one Tucson brewery will be closing its downtown storefront for good.

Read full story
2 comments
Gilbert, AZ

Popular New Jersey Burrito Restaurant Opening in Town

A new burrito joint is opening up in town.Ruyan Ayten/Unsplash. There’s no arguing metro Phoenix has a surplus of Mexican restaurants, taco trucks, and burrito stands. Throw a dart out the window and you’re likely to hit some kind of establishment slinging various kinds of Mexican street food. However, that has yet to stop new restaurants from moving into the market. This includes chains located in regions you might not expect. In fact, the latest burrito addition to the Valley comes from a state that is anything but known for its tacos and burritos: New Jersey.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Culver's Food Truck is Coming to Arizona, But Only For a Limited Time

Grab a burger and cheese curds at the Culver's food truck.Food Photographer David Fedulov/Unsplash. There has been a considerable amount of restaurant movement in the Valley over the last several months. Restaurants, especially popular chains from Texas and California, have made the shift to metro Phoenix and even down into Tucson. Culver's is one midwestern chain that has opened a handful of locations in Arizona, making it one of the few locations in metro Phoenix that gives residents the ability to munch down on cheese curds and frozen custard.

Read full story
8 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Restaurant, Condo Complex Sells For Record $260 Million

A multifamily mixed-use complex sold for a record amount.Robert Linder/Unsplash. If you enjoy fine dining and shopping at upper-tier boutiques in Scottsdale, you’ve likely spent at least some time at The Moderne. The multi-function real estate development has been the center of numerous restaurants and shops over the last decade. And now, it has sold for a record amount of money.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Popular Restaurant is Moving

A popular restaurant is moving.Diego Lozano/Unsplash. It’s possible to find just about any kind of food tucked away on corners and in alleyways around welcoming Fourth Avenue here in Tucson. From preppy college bars to dives with electric patrons from all walks of life, there’s truly something for everyone on the popular street off of downtown. With ample foot traffic and locals coming down for Second Saturday, it’s prime real estate for restaurants looking to draw in customers. And now, a popular food truck has shifted from the street and thrown open its brick and mortar doors in the space of a former restaurant on the popular avenue.

Read full story

New Restaurant With Massive Patio Set to Open

A new restaurant is opening this fall.Outcast India/Unsplash. Greater Phoenix is an excellent area for anyone who loves the opportunity to enjoy a large patio space. The freedom to eat indoors or outdoors throughout most of the year is a highlight and a major selling point for many restaurants. And now, the Valley is about to welcome a passive new patio open in the coming months.

Read full story
2 comments
Arizona State

Fun LA-Based Ice Cream Shop Opening First Arizona Location

Cool down with some ice cream.Josh Pereira/Unsplash. Looking to beat the heat? If you’re not, you will be soon, as the temperatures around greater Phoenix begin to crank up (with possible record temperatures in the near future). While staying inside in the AC or finding a pool are options, why not avoid the sweltering desert heat by cooling yourself from the inside out? With the help of a new, Los Angeles-based soft-serve ice cream shop, you’ll be able to do just that.

Read full story
3 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Explosive New Restaurant Coming Soon

Prepare yourself for explosive taste at the new pub.Alexander Kovacs/Unsplash. Every culture has its take on the classic pub. These are usually the kinds of places where guests might go with some friends, either after work or on the weekend, in order to grab a drink, some food, and just enjoy life. It’s a place where visitors can hold conversations without fear of being drowned out by music. You might have your own favorite pub around town, although, in the coming months, there’s a new, unique addition to the category in metro Phoenix.

Read full story
3 comments
Tucson, AZ

New Restaurant Coming to 200-Year-Old Fort

A new restaurant is coming to downtown Tucson.Holly Mandarich/Unsplash. There’s something about eating a meal in a historical setting that instantly elevates the entire experience. The ability to enjoy food while sitting in a building built several generations earlier can make it feel like you’re looking through a looking glass into another time. It’s something that simply can’t be replicated by restaurants in new buildings, no matter how many amenities the establishment has to offer. And now, a new restaurant is moving into one of the oldest historical landmarks in downtown Tucson.

Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Popular Mexican Taco Restaurant Opening Two New Locations

If you are like many people, there are some days you just crave a quick, freshly made taco. Or maybe four or five freshly made tacos. Thankfully, metro Phoenix is the perfect place for that. It’s also about to get a little bit easier to satisfy your cravings for tacos here in the Valley, as one of the most popular destinations is expanding with several new locations.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

The Top "Foodie" City in Arizona May Surprise You

There's a lot of places to eat in this Arizona city.Sander Dalhuisen/Unsplash. When asked what the ultimate “foodie” city is in all of Arizona, most residents around the state would likely guess Scottsdale, or Tucson, Mesa, or maybe Phoenix itself. There might even be a few random guesses in there as well, like Lake Havasu City or Bisbee. However, according to a recent study performed by data scientists at Insurify, the ultimate foodie destination in Arizona isn’t what most in the state would suggest.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy