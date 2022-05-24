Pizza Restaurant, Brewery Closing After 15 Years

Grab a pizza and beer one last time. Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash

It hasn’t been a great week for pizza and beer lovers in the Old Pueblo. Only a few days ago, Ten55 Brewing Company announced it would be shutting down its downtown brewery in search of a new location. That took one popular food and drink location off the map for locals for at least the remainder of the summer. But now, a second restaurant and brewery destination has informed patrons it would no longer be serving guests. Only this time, there will not be any relocating. It will be shutting down for good.

The Address Brewing Company, which also goes by the name 1702, has been serving up freshly baked pizzas since 2007. It has been offering beer brewed on-site since 2010. But now, after 15 years of business, management made the difficult decision to shut down, with its last day this coming Friday, May 27.

Located at 1702 Speedway (close to the Campbell intersection), the brewery helped put Tucson on the brewery map. There were few craft breweries serving beer in the city at the time when 1702 started up. The brewery helped introduce locals to freshly brewed beer, made on-site, and while there have been others to come in recent years, with larger setups and more eclectic beer, most followed in the footsteps of 1702 The Address Brewing Company.

No reasons were given as to why the restaurant and brewery will be shutting down. In an announcement on Facebook, 1702 simply said it “was with a broken heart” that the brewery would be officially closing on the 27th. This does give fans of the beer a few days to head out and grab a final pint and order a last baked pizza from the oven. If the brewery holds its normal hours of operation, it will be serving the public today and Wednesday from 4:30 PM until 9 PM, and then on Thursday and Friday, from 11 AM until 9 PM. There are currently 30 beers available both on tap and in cans/bottles, ranging from locally made beer to imports. The food menu also features an array of options, made from locally sourced ingredients This includes the ever-popular “Build Your Own Pizza,” which ranges from individual slices up to 16-inch pizzas. Guests can also enjoy calzones, or one of the several dessert offerings, such as the Nutella Knots, Chocolate Caramel Cinna Bread, and Peanut Butter and Banana Calzone. There's still time to enjoy these favorites and more one last time.