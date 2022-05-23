Long Time Favorite Restaurant Now Closed, Rising Rent Cited

A long time favorite restaurant is now closed. Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

For restaurants that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic closures as well as the subsequent food shortages and difficulty locating employees, there are still many uphill battles to be fought. One problem specifically for restaurant owners in greater Phoenix is the rising cost of rent. Rental costs are shooting through the roof, affecting more than a few restaurants in the region. This now includes a local restaurant that had been open and serving the Chandler community for 15 years.

Juan Jaime’s Tacos and Tequila opened its 2510 West Chandler Blvd. Location back in 2007 and has been serving visitors its collection of Tex-Mex and margaritas ever since. However, as the time came to renew its lease, management decided against paying the price increase asked of it and instead thought it best to close down the restaurant.

For the duration of its time in Chandler, Juan Jaime’s Tacos and Tequila lasted primarily based on word of mouth. While it did maintain a website, its social media presence was sporadic at best, relying more on regulars and new customers coming in than spreading word through outlets like Instagram or Facebook. Due to this, it may come as a shock to many fans of the restaurant that the front doors are now locked and the restaurant is now closed. Locals will not have a last-minute opportunity to visit their favorite food spot again.

All is not lost though for fans of Juan Jaime’s Tacos and Tequila. The restaurant does have a second location at 20343 North Hayden Road in Scottsdale, which has been up and running since 2010. The menu is the same, so it is still possible to enjoy the same food and cocktails, only with a slightly different atmosphere.

The Scottsdale location of Juan Jaime’s Tacos and Tequila maintains the same hours of operation, with the restaurant serving guests from 11 AM until 2 AM, seven days a week.

The new vacancy will not remain empty for long. In fact, there is already a new tenant lined up and ready to move in. Based out of Albuquerque, Little Anita’s will be renovating the space and transforming the restaurant into its own image. There is no official word as to how long it will take the renovation to take, but expect to see Little Anita’s up in running in the coming months. This will be Little Anita’s first location to open in Arizona.