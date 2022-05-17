A popular restaurant is moving. Diego Lozano/Unsplash

It’s possible to find just about any kind of food tucked away on corners and in alleyways around welcoming Fourth Avenue here in Tucson. From preppy college bars to dives with electric patrons from all walks of life, there’s truly something for everyone on the popular street off of downtown. With ample foot traffic and locals coming down for Second Saturday, it’s prime real estate for restaurants looking to draw in customers. And now, a popular food truck has shifted from the street and thrown open its brick and mortar doors in the space of a former restaurant on the popular avenue.

La Yaquesita Tacos has made the jump from food truck to physical location (but don’t worry, the food truck will still be slinging fan favorites), taking up residence on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street, in the former home of L Station Cafe & Bar. The space has seen some turnover in recent years, but with an established following, La Yaquesita Tacos looks to succeed where previous tenants failed. And for lovers of the building style, there’s no need to worry, as the classic “L Station” circular sign attached to the side of the building will remain.

La Yaquesita Tacos has run another physical location out on South Camino de Oste, although the restaurant is away from all the action, which made it difficult for lovers of the food truck to make it out on a regular basis. The Fourth Avenue destination should make things easier, especially as it looks to begin serving customers before the end of the month.

While tacos might be right in the restaurant’s title, there are plenty more options to choose from, and with the additional space, Miguel Rodriguez, the chef and owner of the restaurant, has said he is looking to add more unique flavors to the menu, including soups and even chipotle pasta.

When the restaurant is ready to seat customers, it will be open Monday through Wednesday, from 7 AM until 8 PM, and on Thursday through Saturday, from 7 AM until midnight.

For the time being, guests can continue visiting the 6530 South Camino De Oeste location for their fix of burritos, barbacoa, birria, hot dogs, and much more, until the Fourth Avenue locale is up and running. The best way to stay on top of the official opening date and new additions to the menu is to follow La Yaquesita Tacos on Facebook.