New Restaurant With Massive Patio Set to Open

Greater Phoenix is an excellent area for anyone who loves the opportunity to enjoy a large patio space. The freedom to eat indoors or outdoors throughout most of the year is a highlight and a major selling point for many restaurants. And now, the Valley is about to welcome a passive new patio open in the coming months.

The Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails is a new Scottsdale restaurant with a familiar name. It is the second Parlay Kitchen + Cocktails to open (the first began welcoming guests near the end of 2019, just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic closing down businesses throughout the state).

The locally-owned restaurant was able to weather the COVID storm and has proven a popular destination for restaurant goers interested in American gastropub food and craft cocktails in a comfortable atmosphere. And now, the second location will open this coming fall.

One of the main selling points of the restaurant will be the massive new patio space. The patio alone takes up more than 4,000 square feet. It is separated from the main dining area via 12-foot-tall glass doors that can slide open at a moment’s notice. So, on nice days, the entire restaurant does have the capability of presenting a seamless indoor/outdoor experience.

There is an extensive menu at the restaurant, which includes not only food and cocktails, but a daily happy hour section (with daily happy hour running from 3 to 6 and all day Sunday). The menu kicks off with starters such as calamari, steak bites (which are served over a bed of fries), spinach artichoke dip, and stuffed jumbo mushrooms, then moves onto burgers like the Parlay Steak Burger (a half-pound of ground brisket and steak) and the Parlay Jumbo Street Tacos. For anyone interested in a main entree, the Lemon-Rosemary Chicken is a restaurant favorite, as is the Shrimp Pesto Pasta. Happy Hour specials include $2 off all 22oz draft beers, $5 house wine, and $5 premium well drinks. Food specials are also available at the same time.

The original location, which is open now, can be found in Chandler at 1245 South Price Road and is open from Monday through Thursday, from 11 AM until 11 PM, on Friday from 11 AM until 1 AM, and on Saturday and Sunday, from 9 AM until 1 AM. The new location coming to Scottsdale does not yet have business hours set, although it will be located just off the 101 Loop to the north of Via de Ventura.