New England Burger Chain Opening First Restaurant in Town

A new burger restaurant is opening up.

Several new burger chains have opened in greater Phoenix over the last several months, bringing new opportunities for locals to enjoy the American classic. However, most of these new chains hail from California, Texas, or other nearby states. The latest addition to the burger chain flex in the Valley is from further out. 

Wayback Burgers, which travels all the way from Delaware, is setting up shop in Gilbert. The chain itself has seen some impressive growth over the years, as it is now found not only in the United States but around the world, with locations in Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, as well as Ireland, and the Netherlands. So while the chain has opened more Middle Eastern restaurants than what is in Arizona, as any burger lover will say, “better late than never.”

The first restaurant opened in Delaware back in 1991, although at the time it was known as Jake’s Hamburgers. Over the years, the restaurant expanded to several locations in the New England area and eventually changed its name to Jake’s Wayback Burgers in 2010. That remained until 2014 when “Jake’s” was dropped from the name, and the restaurant chain has since been known simply as Wayback Burgers. 

The restaurant is best known for its burgers and milkshake selection. Several years ago it made headlines when it sold a milkshake made from cricket protein, and another milkshake decorated with a Slim Jim. While those were mostly promotional in order to easily nab attention from outsiders, it has mostly stayed true to what it offers, and that’s elevated burgers, sides, and fan-favorite beverages. 

In terms of burgers, the Classic is a burger with two beef patties cooked to order and topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, ketchup, and mustard. There are plenty of other options, including the Double Bacon, the Big Easy, the Cheesy, as well as several “Craft Your Own” burgers. As for the milkshakes, all are hand-dipped and made to order. Available milkshakes include vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, coffee, cafe mocha, OREO Mud Pie, OREO Mint, chocolate banana, strawberry banana, and OREO Cookie. 

The new restaurant in Gilbert does not have a set opening date yet, although it has plans on opening its doors to customers sometime in early fall. It will be located at 1110 South Gilbert Road. For more information about the restaurant, as well as nutrition facts on everything on the menu, make sure to check out the Wayback Burgers website

