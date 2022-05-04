New Texas BBQ, Burrito Restaurant Opening

Grab yourself a BBQ burrito. Katerina Jerabkova/Unsplash

Tucson is known for having some of the best Mexican food in the country. Walk in any direction and you’re going to run into some kind of a restaurant, truck, stand, or cart on the side of the road selling some kind of Mexican food. For many locals, there are a handful of favorites, going to one restaurant over another based on if they want fish tacos with a corn tortilla, a chorizo burrito, a tripe taco, or an expertly crafted michelada. Mexican food in the Old Pueblo isn’t one-size-fits-all, which is one of the reasons why the food style has thrived in the city. And now, there is about to be one more to the mix. One more, that is, with a BBQ twist.

For food lovers who want a bit more Tex-Mex in their diet, the Texas Burrito Company is throwing open its doors on Thursday, May 5. The restaurant is a mix of Texas BBQ and south of the border favorites. So for anyone who has ever chowed down on a burrito and wished it had some pulled-pork BBQ flavoring going on, their dreams are about to be answered.

Owner and pitmaster Jason Scott, who has been working in the food industry for nearly a decade, originally grew up in Tucson. Although his family has a strong tie to the state of Texas. In fact, many of the items guests will find on the menu have been with the Scott family since the 1830s. His ancestors were part of “The Old 300,” a group of immigrants that settled in Texas along with Steven F. Austin and Texas Ranger Captain Abner Kuykendall. Several of the recipes date back to this exact time period, so every bit of the Tex-Mex served at the Texas Burrito Company will come bursting with flavor and history.

The Signature Burritos are the feature dishes. All flour tortillas are made in Mexico, while the corn tortillas, which dry out faster, are made in Tucson, to ensure the highest quality of freshness. For those looking for more of a meal than just a burrito, there is the El Tigre, which is Texas brisket, Mexican rice, charro beans, cheddar, and pico de gallo. The Texas Prime features prime rib, french fries, horseradish sour cream, and Au Jus. And for those who are feeling like chicken, the Hen House is grilled chopped chicken, cabbage, peppers, onions, Mexican rice, refried beans, cheddar, mushrooms, and BBQ mayo.

The Texas Burrito Company is located at 1570 East Tucson Marketplace Blvd (Suite 100). This is just off I-10 near South Kino Parkway and East Ajo Way (tucked in next to Costco).