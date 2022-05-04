Popular Restaurant Forced to Close Due to Costly New Lease

A long time restaurant is now closed for good. Tim Mossholder/Unsplash

Roosevelt Row in the heart of Phoenix has seen significant upgrades and renovations over the last several years. With it has come a number of new high-profile restaurants. It’s also brought with it higher leasing agreements, with restaurants paying significantly more now than ever in the past. And now, the swelling lease numbers have forced a long-time favorite restaurant out of its location in Roosevelt Row.

Bliss ReBAR has called the district in downtown Phoenix home for over 12 years. The restaurant, bar, and lounge made it through the pandemic, food shortages, and labor issues that have plagued others in the food and dining industry, but what has finally done the restaurant in is the failure to sign a new, affordable lease. A new executor took over the leasing agreements of the space and, despite Bliss ReBAR’s best attempt at negotiating a new lease (even one that cost more than its current lease), they were denied and, as such, the restaurant has no other option but to close down for good.

According to a Facebook post, Bliss ReBAR will still attempt to do whatever it can to change the mind of the property executor and sign a new lease, but as it stands, the final day of the restaurant is set for May 22. There will be a closing event, although details for this have not yet been released. The best way to stay on top of closure activities for Bliss ReBAR is to follow the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Bliss ReBAR set out back in 2010 to open a place where everyone was welcome and could come to relax, eat, and simply enjoy life without being judged. The three owners, Mark Howard, Jackson Kelly, and Kevin Kelly, are all natives of Arizona, while Kevin has always called Phoenix home. The three owners found it important to give back to the community whenever possible. While standing as a local, independent business, they would often hold charitable events within the property as well as host gatherings to raise awareness of everything going on in the community. Kevin, Jackson, and Mark wanted to cultivate a destination where guests could take part in a loving atmosphere that cared just as much about the community it was a part of as they did.

For now, anyone who wants to stop by, share their support, or use a current gift card, guests can visit the restaurant at 901 North 4th Street in Phoenix.