Local Coffee Roaster and Cafe Open For Business

For coffee lovers around the world, they know the joy of sitting down and enjoying a freshly brewed cup of coffee. Whether it’s taken black or it’s combined with other flavors, the experience of sipping on an expertly crafted caffeinated beverage is enough to keep the day (or night) going. And now, Flagstaff has welcomed a new location for coffee lovers to check out. 

Single Speed Coffee Roasters provides guests with not only ample menu opportunities but seating opportunities as well. There is a thousand square foot main area for guests, and then for those who enjoy a bird’s eye view of the world, there is an additional 200 square foot seating area above. 

There’s a major difference between Single Speed Coffee Roasters and most other coffee shops, both chain and locally owned, however. The coffee beans are roasted in-house, using an IR-12 Diedrich Roaster. In the industry, these are seen as some of the best coffee bean roasters on the market (used equipment in good condition retails for $30,000, so it’s only for coffee roasters who mean business). 

Guests can sip on their coffee, watch, and smell the aromas of coffee beans being roasted right in front of them. And everything inside the coffee shop has an organic, classic feel to it. There’s plenty of exposed wood and natural lighting throughout Single Speed Coffee Roasters, and the machinery used behind the scenes has a vintage appeal that is unlike any other coffee shop in the area. It’s immediately apparent to anyone who walks in the door that Single Speed Coffee Roasters isn’t just a business to make money. It’s a labor of love for the craft. 

Single Speed Coffee Roasters has been serving up coffee in Flagstaff for a few months now, although the building itself has been under construction and renovations for much of this time. However, for guests who now want to experience the sights, sounds, and tastes, of locally crafted coffee, Single Speed Coffee Roasters is open and ready for business. 

Beyond the menu, which has something for every coffee lover out there, guests can buy a bag of freshly roasted coffee from the shop as well. 

The shop can be located at 1000 East Butler Avenue and the newly renovated cafe is now open. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 7 AM until 2 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM until 3 PM. 

