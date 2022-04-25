Tucson, AZ

Historic Restaurant and Music Venue For Sale

Greyson F

A local venue is up for sale.Markus Spiske/Unsplash

The Old Pueblo is home to some truly historic sites and attractions. It is one of the few locations in the Southwest where you can still regularly find old neon-lit signs for restaurants and motels, bursting with that Americana and Route 66 vibe. One of these very destinations is going up for sale, which means lovers of nostalgia better cross their fingers because it only takes a single decision from a new owner to completely change the entire look of the historic facade. After all, it is something that’s happening in droves around greater Tucson. 

Monterey Motel first opened in 1938. The pre-World War II motel is located at 505 West Miracle Mile, about a block west before it dead-ends into North Oracle Road. If the name of the hotel doesn’t stand out, the large cactus statue, covered in Christmas lights and holding up the neon yellow “Monterey” sign might ring a bell. 

The Motel saw better days as newer hotels with updated amenities opened around Tucson. However, in 2011 Greg Haver and Kelly McLear purchased the space and have since renovated it into studio galleries and dubbed the location “Monterey Court.” And while there is space for art galleries, it is the restaurant cafe as well as the live-music space that brings in the most repeat customers. It also holds a small artisan shopping district, which very much maintains its old-school Tucson vibe.

However, the space, which Greg and Kelly have owned for over a decade now, is being offered up for sale, as the couple has decided to call the working life quits and move into retirement. There is no set timeline for when the couple plans to have Monterey Court sold. Ideally, they want to hand off the space to new owners who can maintain or even enhance the experience of patrons who have been stopping by for drinks, food, art, and live music for the better part of a decade. 

The restaurant itself serves up heaping burgers, fries, plus an assortment of other classic bar food items. There are also plenty of drink options for guests who might want to take in live music on the patio, which can seat well over 200 visitors at once. 

Other established tenants within Monterey Court include several tattoo parlors (Sunland Tattoo, White Lotus Studio, and Wild Magic Tattoo), Classy’s Salon, Studio-O for a salon and spa experience, La Mariposa Fashions, Desert Moon Mystical (for healing crystals, Reiki, and customized jewelry), Upton Rodeo Rose (selling vintage goods, artisan jewelry, and other items), and B ART (for mixed media art). 

To stay on top of the latest with Monterey Court’s sale, make sure to follow their Facebook page

Tucson, AZ
