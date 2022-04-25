Authentic Hawaiian Restaurant Opening Soon

Friend shrimp is one available menu option. Jonathan Borba/Unsplash

There are only so many trinkets, souvenirs, and ukuleles visitors can cram into their suitcases when leaving Hawaii. Most of what tourists love about the state, sadly, must remain. Serving more as inspiration for a return trip than anything else. However, while it might not be possible to replicate the humid air or the beautiful ocean here in the Valley, it is possible to at least eat food similar to that island vacation.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ is bringing a taste of the islands to metro Phoenix, in order to help satisfy the hunger of everyone craving fried shrimp, rice, and sphere-shaped helpings of macaroni salad. Ono Hawaiian BBQ was first founded in 2002 in California and, in the twenty years since its inception, has focused on crafting authentic Hawaiian tastes found on the islands. This way, guests who crave to return to their honeymoon location or who simply want to close their eyes, take a bite, and dream as if they are sitting on a sandy surf in front of the Pacific Ocean, can do so.

Everything at Ono Hawaiian BBQ is made to order, while usually fresh ingredients. Plus, the sauces and marinades are built from scratch, right in the restaurant. This helps maintain the authentic flavor and avoid the store-bought taste that comes with a pre-packaged sauce.

Guests to the restaurant will find a number of meat and rice options. For those looking to skip the breaded meats, Hawaiian BBQ Chicken, Teriyaki Chicken, and Grilled Chicken Breast are all viable options. Chicken Katsu, which is a breaded chicken cut into strips, Hawaiian BBQ beef, Kalua Pork (pulled pork), Short Ribs, plus fried shrimp and fried Island White Fish are available as well. There are several mix and match plate options, so if two or more of the meats look tasty it’s possible to combine two of the meats onto the same plate.

Outside of rice, sides include a fresh mix salad, which can include a choice of protein, plus macaroni salad. And, for those who just can’t get enough of it, Spam Musubi (which is essentially sushi made with Spam) is also available.

There are currently three locations spread around the East Valley, and the latest Ono Hawaiian BBQ will add to the restaurant’s profile. While there is no official opening date, guests to the restaurant can find it on the corner of Southern and Stapley in Mesa. A fifth restaurant is also currently in the works and will be constructed at Mesa Riverview.