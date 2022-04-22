Phoenix Burger Chain Opening New Location Here in Town

Grab yourself a burger and a drink. Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash

Few things go as well together as a cheeseburger and beer. The chilled beverage, juicy meat, and melted cheese have a way of melding together to make a relaxing, and enjoyable meal. It’s one reason why burgers have become such a staple menu item for bars, taverns, and restaurants around the country. Now, one of the most popular Phoenix beer and burger chains is making its way south to Tucson.

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has quickly made a name for itself in the Valley. With a dozen restaurants spread throughout metro Phoenix, the restaurant follows a very specific, and yet simple, gameplan. It strives to offer exceptional burgers with a wide beer selection and plenty of televisions to ensure every game and any game can be watched.

Each location has over 30 televisions plus more than 150 beers. And, with an expansive patio, the restaurants allow guests to either head inside or bask in the warm glow of the Arizona desert on the outside. Even the outside patios have direct bar access, so there’s no waiting around for the waiter to show up and take another drink order. Guests can just walk up and request what they’re thirsty for.

Everything inside the restaurant is made from scratch and to order. Sides include jumbo salted pretzels, grilled asparagus spears, fried pickles, mozzarella sticks, Hell Fire Chips (chips with buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, and green onions), plus garlic Parmesan fries, and buffalo chicken eggrolls. There are also several tater tot starters, such as the Original Tot Chos (which is a bed of tater tots, topped with beef chili, roasted pepper cheese sauce, sour cream, and guacamole). Burgers include the Juicy Lucy, All American Burger, 1000 Island, Bacon PB&J, the Hangover burger (begins, like every other burger, with a half-pound patty, jack cheese, sugar-cured bacon, caramelized onions, grilled tomatoes, and an egg), and the steakhouse burger.

For those who are feeling especially hungry, Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers has a “Burger Challenge.” This starts with three half-pound patties, although it can go up to nine. It’s possible to tip the scales at five pounds with this burger. And, depending on the size of the burger, there’s a time limit, and if the burger is polished off before time is up, the burger is on the house.

The new Tucson location is currently scheduled to open by the end of the year at 7315 North Oracle Road. This will make it easy enough to drive to for anyone on the west side of Tucson as well as Oro Valley residents.