Korean-Style Corn Dog Restaurant From California Opening Soon

For many, corn dogs were a school-time staple growing up. Whether served at the school for lunch or prepared at home, corn dogs were an easy, go-to food that represented childhood. But what happens when someone decides to take the classic corn dog and take it to an entirely different level? Patrons in Tucson are about to find out.

Two Hands Corn Dogs made its Arizona debut earlier in the year when it opened a restaurant in metro Phoenix. Now, the Korean-style corn dog restaurant is making the trek down to the Old Pueblo, and by the end of the year, it will have not one but two destinations running.

Korean-style corn dogs basically take a traditional corn dog and coat the batter with some truly unique and flavorful additions. All the additions to the corn dog are relatively self-explanatory. The restaurant has a mac and cheese dog, where the coating is bits of mac and cheese. There’s a potato dog, with chunks of potatoes coating the corn down, which is fantastic for anyone missing that Thanksgiving Day meal-on-a-stick flavor. And then there’s the ever-popular Hot Cheetos dog, which is coated in spicy Hot Cheetos.

The meal selection isn’t simply about choosing which topping guests would like when visiting. They also have their choice of what kind of dog goes inside the batter. There is the classic 100 percent beef sausage, a sausage covered in mozzarella (it can be half-covered as well), a spicy beef sausage, and vegan sausage. To accompany the corn cogs, Two Hands Corn Dogs offers a selection of sides, including Kimchi Seasoning Fries, Dirty Fries (which are basically chunks of potatoes, deep-fried and covered with several sauces, and an elote. Slushies are available, such as a lemonade slush, a horchata slush, and a fruit punch slush.

Two Hands Corn Dogs is a new chain in the United States. The first location opened in Buena Park, California in 2019. In the three years since launching, there are over 40 restaurants open and more are on the way. Several more locations will open in metro Phoenix, and the chain can be found in Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, and even in Alaska.

The two locations that are opening here in Tucson will be located at 5421 East Broadway Blvd., while the other will launch at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Glenn Street. There are no specific dates yet for grand openings, although both are expected before the end of the year.