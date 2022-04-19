San Diego Pizza Chain Opening First Arizona Location in Town

New styles of pizza are now available. Faizan Saeed/Unsplash

For anyone craving a New York-style of pizza, there’s a new player in town. Mr. Moto Pizza, which is making the move from San Diego, California, is launching its very first Arizona pizzeria right in the heart of the Valley, which is great news for anyone craving a new go-to pizza spot.

Mr. Moto Pizza opened its flagship restaurant in San Diego seven years ago, and the brand has taken off ever since. While a New York style of pizza isn’t all that hard to find, Mr. Moto Pizza separates itself by not only using fresh ingredients, but it uses filtered water in its dough, in order to remove any unwanted minerals that can be found in tap water. This small tweak helps enhance the quality of the freshly made dough. And while quality dough and sauce are key ingredients to an exceptional pizza, the restaurant also offers over 20 different kinds of pizzas in the display cases, which is perfect for guests who want to order individual slices of various pizzas. Mr. Moto Pizza has found it’s one of the best ways to increase experimentation with not only the display pizzas but the “pizza of the month.”

Guests to Mr. Moto Pizza will find the crust is just a little different from most other pizza restaurants out there. While the water is filtered and a thinner New York-style crust is created, there’s an extra lip of dough around the crust that’s allowed to rise during baking. And, because the lip is thicker than the rest of the crust, it remains soft and chewy when eaten, which is great news for anyone that isn’t a fan of thicker, crunchy, and sometimes difficult to chew crust.

There are some truly unique styles of pizza for sale at Mr. Moto Pizza. The Smoky Greens, for example, features fresh spinach, garlic, ricotta, a sweet balsamic glaze, and a garlic paste sauce. This is perfect for anyone looking to skip out on the meat. Other unique pizzas include the California Love (bacon, chicken, caramelized onions, ranch, and garlic paste) the Mr. Moto (Italian sausage, Spanish chorizo, meatballs, Burrata cheese, marinara dots, and garlic paste), and the Mama Mia (fresh spinach, bacon, pepperoni, gorgonzola, and homemade garlic paste).

The new metro Phoenix Mr. Moto Pizza location can be found at 3945 East Camelback Road in Arcadia. It is currently open from noon until 8 PM every day of the week. Delivery ends 30 minutes before closing.