East Coast Sandwich Shop Opening New Locations in Town

Grab your East Coast sub today. Syed F Hashemi/Unsplash

For lovers of BBQ chicken wings, Wing Zone is a popular go-to destination. While the restaurant has gone through some wing shortage issues in the last year, the brand remains strong and continues to grow. However, what fans of the restaurant might not know is the restaurant has partnered with an East Coast sandwich joint, and now, the restaurant, which features everything from an American Wagyu beef steak sandwich to its ever-popular Cole Turkey sandwich, is making its way to greater Phoenix.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop first opened its doors in Wilmington, Delaware back in 1976. It has since expanded to 16 states with over 100 locations around the country. In an attempt to grow the brand further west, Capriotti’s moved its corporate headquarters to Las Vegas and partnered with Wing Zone. In a sign of continued growth for the brand, Capriotti’s and Wing Zone just signed a deal to open 42 new shops within the first quarter of this year. This includes Phoenix, Arizona (other target cities include Los Angeles, Colorado Springs, Salt Lake City, Philadelphia, and Southwest Florida).

The sandwich shop has already moved in and launched several Valley locations in just a short time. There is one in Tempe (1900 East 5th Street), one in Mesa (3510 East Baseline Road), one in Phoenix (720 West Highland Avenue), and two in Scottsdale (15227 North 87th Street, and 4017 North Scottsdale Road).

The sandwich shop is best known for its homemade roasted turkey sandwiches and subs. The turkey is slow roasted at night and then shredded by hand the following morning, to provide some of the juiciest turkey meat around (as opposed to the sliced turkey sandwich meat). The most popular subs for sale at Capriotti’s include The Bobbie and Cole Turkey subs (both of which are made with the shredded turkey), the Capastrami (hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and coleslaw), the Chicken Cheese Steak, the Cheese Steak, the Homemade Meatball, and the American Wagyu Cheese Steak and American Wagyu Slaw Be Jo sub (made with Snake River Farms American Wagyu beef, provolone cheese, Russian dressing, homemade coleslaw, and mayo).

All five of these locations are now open throughout metro Phoenix, so anyone who’s hungry to try the East Coast sandwich shop is invited to stop by one of the locations. It’s also possible future Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop locations will open in the coming months. The best way to stay on top of new locations is to follow Capriotti's Facebook page.