Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.

Pizza Luna here in Tucson has officially announced its closure after five years of serving up freshly baked, unique pies. The restaurant posted on Facebook the necessity to close and that, in many ways, it had been a long time coming.

Since the pandemic and heightened COVID-19 vaccination protocols and employee shortages, the restaurant was only able to stay open for Fridays and Saturdays. This alone made making rent and affording products especially difficult for the restaurant. Running the restaurant for just two days a week wasn’t enough, so the neo-Neapolitan restaurant has turned off the open sign for the final time.

The restaurant was always releasing new pizzas for the public to try. It did this up until the end. Just at the beginning of the month, Pizza Luna released a handmade pie topped with prosciutto, basil, roasted tomatoes, fior di latte, extra virgin olive oil, and a pesto drizzle. For fans of pizza with unique toppings, few other restaurants in the Old Pueblo could compete with that of Pizza Luna. But now, patrons will need to look elsewhere.

The space of Pizza Luna, located at 1101 North Wilmot Road, will not remain vacant for long. Neighboring Bubbe’s Fine Bagels has done exceptionally well for itself and will be taking over the space as it expands. Bubbe’s started off originally sharing part of the kitchen space with Pizza Luna, but the demand for the homemade bagels has grown to a point where it needs all of the space possible. So while Pizza Luna might be closing up shop, the added room will allow the bagel restaurant the ability to make more bagels and service a larger number of customers. Renovations for the expanded Bubbe’s Fine Bagels will begin right away, while a second location is currently in the works at Joesler Center.