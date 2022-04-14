New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town. Louis Hansel/Unsplash

For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls officially opens its doors to the public on April 14, making it one of the latest lobster imports into the community. The restaurant itself started when Dan Beck, who had started as a lobster buyer for East Coast businesses, decided to open his own lobster roll restaurant in 2014. Working exclusively with lobstermen off the coast of Maine, every bit of meat found inside Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls comes from the chilly waters of Maine.

The new metro Phoenix location marks the furthest west a Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls has opened. There are locations in Colorado, Texas, and Minnesota. All other restaurants are found along the East Coast, from Baltimore down to Florida (it isn’t in Maine, although most lobster roll restaurants in Maine are independently owned).

The restaurant has a small and to-the-point menu. The Classic Lobster Roll is lobster served chilled with mayo and lemon butter on a buttery piece of toast, folded to give you the perfect bun. On the other hand, the Connecticut Roll is served warm and tossed with butter. The Lobster Salad Roll is served chilled and tossed in a celery, mayo, and lemon dressing. The Lobster BLT Roll includes lobster, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, while the Bar Harbor Roll (named for Bar Harbor, the location of Arcadia National Park), includes the tail of the lobster on top and has 50 percent more lobster meat. For anyone not in a lobster roll mood, there is lobster salad, shrimp salad, lobster grilled cheese, lobster bisque, New England clam chowder, plus a host of other soups, sides, and drinks.

The official address of the new restaurant is 15257 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday, from 11 AM until 9 PM, and on Friday and Saturday, from 11 AM until 10 PM. It is also possible to order food online directly through the Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls website.