New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18abim_0f98476I00
A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash

For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town. 

Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls officially opens its doors to the public on April 14, making it one of the latest lobster imports into the community. The restaurant itself started when Dan Beck, who had started as a lobster buyer for East Coast businesses, decided to open his own lobster roll restaurant in 2014. Working exclusively with lobstermen off the coast of Maine, every bit of meat found inside Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls comes from the chilly waters of Maine. 

The new metro Phoenix location marks the furthest west a Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls has opened. There are locations in Colorado, Texas, and Minnesota. All other restaurants are found along the East Coast, from Baltimore down to Florida (it isn’t in Maine, although most lobster roll restaurants in Maine are independently owned).

The restaurant has a small and to-the-point menu. The Classic Lobster Roll is lobster served chilled with mayo and lemon butter on a buttery piece of toast, folded to give you the perfect bun. On the other hand, the Connecticut Roll is served warm and tossed with butter. The Lobster Salad Roll is served chilled and tossed in a celery, mayo, and lemon dressing. The Lobster BLT Roll includes lobster, bacon, lettuce, and tomato, while the Bar Harbor Roll (named for Bar Harbor, the location of Arcadia National Park), includes the tail of the lobster on top and has 50 percent more lobster meat. For anyone not in a lobster roll mood, there is lobster salad, shrimp salad, lobster grilled cheese, lobster bisque, New England clam chowder, plus a host of other soups, sides, and drinks.

The official address of the new restaurant is 15257 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday, from 11 AM until 9 PM, and on Friday and Saturday, from 11 AM until 10 PM. It is also possible to order food online directly through the Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls website. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# seafood# Maine# lobster roll# dinner# restaurant

Comments / 12

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
10910 followers

More from Greyson F

Chandler, AZ

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.

Read full story
7 comments
Phoenix, AZ

East Coast Sandwich Shop Opening New Locations in Town

Grab your East Coast sub today.Syed F Hashemi/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ chicken wings, Wing Zone is a popular go-to destination. While the restaurant has gone through some wing shortage issues in the last year, the brand remains strong and continues to grow. However, what fans of the restaurant might not know is the restaurant has partnered with an East Coast sandwich joint, and now, the restaurant, which features everything from an American Wagyu beef steak sandwich to its ever-popular Cole Turkey sandwich, is making its way to greater Phoenix.

Read full story
7 comments
Tucson, AZ

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.

Read full story
4 comments
Tucson, AZ

Food & Wine Magazine Names an Arizona City as the "Next Great Food City"

Tucson is one of the next great food cities.Pablo Merchán Montes/Unsplash. When it comes to recognizing up-and-coming restaurants around the world, few publications have the credentials as Food & Wine Magazine. Every year, the editors at Food & Wine come together to discuss what they’ve seen over the past 12 months and put together a list of the next great food cities found anywhere in the United States. This year, the magazine has included Tucson, and while the city has long been known for its food (it and San Antonio are the only two UNESCO Cities of Gastronomy in the country), Food & Wine highlights several excellent restaurants, many of which you have to be a local to appreciate.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

High-End Pub Restaurant Opens Second Location

A high-end pub eating experience is opening.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to pub eating, “high end” isn’t necessarily the first term that comes to mind. Most pubs serve similar menu items, and yet this makes it difficult for one location to set itself apart from the competition. This is where Cook & Craft has stepped up to the plate. With a desire to elevate the world of pub food, it presents patrons with a higher-end eating experience, complete with menu items capable of competing with some of the more luxurious restaurants and fine dining establishments around.

Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Legendary Chicago Restaurant Opening New Location in Town.

For anyone that has moved from the Windy City to the Old Pueblo, you know just how impossible it is to find a Chicago Dog anywhere in town. Even making the Midwestern hot dog is a trick, as few bakeries sell the poppy seed hot dog bun. It requires anyone salivating for the classic food item to either make everything from scratch themselves (including brushing butter on a traditional hot dog bun, adding poppy seeds on top, then baking the bun in the oven) or to head up north to the metro Phoenix area during Major League Baseball’s Spring Training and stop in on a Chicago White Sox game. However, all of that is about to change.

Read full story
2 comments
Tucson, AZ

Major Beer Festival is Returning to Town

Get ready to enjoy dozens of craft breweries.Lukas Eggers/Unsplash. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most popular beer festivals not only in the state but in all of the Southwest is returning to Tucson. This is great news for local beer lovers and anyone else wanting to sample a few new beverages outside before the summer heat makes midday activities nearly impossible.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Denver-Based Italian Restaurant Chain Opening Soon

Enjoy your pasta dish.Karolina Kołodziejczak/Unsplash. A number of large, out-of-state chains have started pushing into Arizona over the last several months. From Midwestern fast-casual Italian restaurants to California pizza joints, Arizona isn’t just a hotbed for population growth, but a popular destination for chain restaurants as well. That looks to continue with the announcement of a Denver-based Italian chain pushing south into metro Phoenix.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

California Pizza Chain Opening Second Location in Town

The pizza infusion into metro Phoenix has picked up steam over the last several months. If it isn’t a pizza chain coming in from the Midwest or Denver, it’s pizza restaurants migrating from California. One particular restaurant chain in particular recently opened a restaurant in the Valley, and the location has done so well that management has decided to open another shop around Phoenix.

Read full story
4 comments
Tucson, AZ

Historical Restaurant, Inventor of the Chimichanga, Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Celebrate 100 years of Mexican food.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s something about deep frying food that completely revolutionizes a recipe. Whether it is deep-fried ice cream, Oreos, or simple french fries, something magical happens with the additional layer of fat applied to food. The protective casing helps lock in the internal flavor while adding another layer of complexity to it. And while it might not be easy on the gut, it does wonders for taste buds. And now, the inventor of one of the most widely celebrated deep-fried foods is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Popular Restaurant Opens Second Location in Town

A new Vietnamese restaurant is now open.Alexandra Tran/Unsplash. A popular Vietnamese restaurant has officially opened its second location in metro Phoenix, giving lovers of the authentic Southeast Asian cuisine another option for dining both inside the restaurant, and carrying out.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Legendary Restaurant Celebrating 55 Years, Offering Food Specials

Meal deals are available at the Mexican restaurant.Hybrid Storytellers/Unsplash. When it comes to opening and maintaining a small business, most will tell you there’s nothing riskier than opening a restaurant. So many things need to go right for an eatery to survive. It’s more than just quality, great-tasting food. The location, customer retention, atmosphere, and even employee treatment all go into what makes a successful restaurant. And even then, it’s not a guarantee. A little bit of luck, magic pixie dust, or whatever else someone wants to call it is also a vital ingredient. Whatever the combination might be, La Fonda has found it.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Michelin-Star Chef Opens Casual Restaurant in Town

Food is cooked with a wood-fire hearth.Emily Powers/Unsplash. Scottsdale is home to some of the finest dining options in the entire Valley. Maple & Ash, a restaurant that opened in 2019, is one of these destinations. However, as owner and head chef Danny Grant knows, Scottsdale isn’t just about high-end dining. There is also a place for the casual, spur-of-the-moment dinner location. That is exactly why he has returned to Scottsdale to open Maple & Ash’s sister restaurant, Etta.

Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.

Read full story
108 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open

High-end Mexican food is now available.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Few cities in the United States can compete with the Mexican restaurant choices offered throughout metro Phoenix. Many residents have their own favorites, and often favorites depend on what kind of Mexican food they are hungry for. For burritos, it is one restaurant, for fish tacos another, and for mole an entirely different eatery. This makes standing out in the crowded field of Mexican restaurants difficult and requires some ingenuity from ownership. That is exactly what Call Her Martina is hoping it has created in its “Mexican with a twist” restaurant.

Read full story
9 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Thailand Chain Opens First U.S. Location in Town

Thai bubble tea is now being served.Demi DeHerrera/Unsplash. Anyone that has ever spent time in Thailand and, more specifically, the capital city of Bangkok, has seen locals walk around with small bags of locally brewed milk tea. While personal-sized beverage bags have not caught on in the United States, the desire for the beverage has spread throughout the country, and now, a Thailand-born chain is making its move to the U.S. with its first official location opening in metro Phoenix.

Read full story
1 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

New Kosher, Israeli Restaurant Now Open

Kosher ribeye is now available.Leodgario Pescador/Unsplash. Trying to eat completely kosher when visiting restaurants can often prove to be a challenge. It often requires patrons to rely on service and kitchen staff that might not have any idea where particular food items originate from. Other times, a guest might simply have to pick out something from the menu and hope for the best. Either way, attempting to order kosher for many isn’t an exact science. However, for those individuals who do prefer to strictly eat kosher, a new restaurant has opened to help.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

A Houston, Texas-Based Steakhouse is Opening Soon

A new steakhouse is opening.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Texas is known for a lot of things. The steakhouse happens to be one of them. Whether it’s a national chain or an independently owned and operated restaurant, there’s something about Texas that conjures up images of steakhouses and steaming cuts of meat served in front of patrons. Well, for anyone in the greater Phoenix area that has been salivating over the idea of a Texas steak, there is good news, because a Texas grill is making the move to Arizona and opening its first-ever out-of-state restaurant right in the Valley.

Read full story
4 comments
Tucson, AZ

Popular Pizza Food Truck Opening Physical Restaurant

A popular food truck is opening a sit-down restaurant.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. Running a food truck provides owners an excellent gauge into what sort of demand their food might have, should they invest further financial resources into a physical brick and mortar location. A number of popular food trucks here in Tucson have, eventually, made the transition into a stationary location, which makes it easier for fans of the food to make it to the location during traditional business hours. And now, another popular food truck is making the move as it looks to increase its food-selling footprint.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy