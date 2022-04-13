Legendary Chicago Restaurant Opening New Location in Town.

Grab your Chicago Dog. Amanda Lim/Unsplash

For anyone that has moved from the Windy City to the Old Pueblo, you know just how impossible it is to find a Chicago Dog anywhere in town. Even making the Midwestern hot dog is a trick, as few bakeries sell the poppy seed hot dog bun. It requires anyone salivating for the classic food item to either make everything from scratch themselves (including brushing butter on a traditional hot dog bun, adding poppy seeds on top, then baking the bun in the oven) or to head up north to the metro Phoenix area during Major League Baseball’s Spring Training and stop in on a Chicago White Sox game. However, all of that is about to change.

Portillo’s, a Chicagoland hot dog restaurant that opened in Villa Park, Illinois back in 1963, made the official announcement that it would be bringing its food to Tucson this year. While an exact opening date has not yet been announced, it will be moving into the El Con Center.

The restaurant will pay homage to the retro-diner style of eating food, as it brings not only its Chicago Dog, but also car-broiled burgers, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled Italian sausage sandwiches, several pasta dishes (including baked mostaccioli and fettucini alfredo), and some salads for those looking to go easy on the carbo-loading. And, of course, there will be milkshakes, because it can’t be a classic diner without milkshakes.

For anyone not familiar with a Chicago Dog, the food comes with the aforementioned poppy seed bun, a beef dog, mustard, a pickle slice, relish (the more neon-green the better), sliced tomatoes, sports peppers, chopped onions, and a dash of celery salt (keep that ketchup away!). Other hot dog variations that will be available include the jumbo chili cheese dog, the char-grilled Maxwell Street polish sausage, and the char-grilled Polish sausage dog.

Portillo’s is primarily located around the Midwest, with most of the locations centered in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and a handful in Michigan. There is also a handful in Minnesota, Florida, as well as Los Angeles. There are also three locations around metro Phoenix, including one in Scottsdale, Tempe, and Glendale. However, the El Con Center will be the first location in Tucson. So, whether you’re from the Midwest and have been craving an authentic Chicago Dog, you’re seeing a movie and want to grab a quick pre or post-movie meal, or you’re simply interested in trying something that’s out of the ordinary and yet familiar at the same time, Portillo’s will be a welcome addition when the restaurant opens later this year.