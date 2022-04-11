Denver-Based Italian Restaurant Chain Opening Soon

Enjoy your pasta dish. Karolina Kołodziejczak/Unsplash

A number of large, out-of-state chains have started pushing into Arizona over the last several months. From Midwestern fast-casual Italian restaurants to California pizza joints, Arizona isn’t just a hotbed for population growth, but a popular destination for chain restaurants as well. That looks to continue with the announcement of a Denver-based Italian chain pushing south into metro Phoenix.

Mici Italian just signed off on a 30-restaurant development deal with Lucas Farnham, a local restaurant owner and operator in Phoenix. Over the next several years, all 30 restaurants will open around the Valley. Currently leases for Queen Creek, Verrado, and Gilbert have already been signed and will be the first to open in the coming months. More will follow as Farnham identifies locations for Mici Italian to move into.

Lucas Farnham already owns several Black Bear Diner and Smashburger restaurants around the Valley, so he is familiar with the landscape of the region.

While the Mici Italian restaurant hails from the greater Denver area, the recipes and backstory come directly from Italy. Mici, an abbreviation of Miceli, represents the family recipes that came over from Italy when the family migrated to the United States. All of the ingredients used are hormone and nitrate-free, nor do the ingredients include any preservatives, MSG, or fillers. The restaurant is very much a family affair, with many members of the Miceli family working on the board of directors. Jeff Miceli is the founder and president, while Kim and Michael are vice presidents on the board of directors. However, Elliot Schiffer is the CEO and is responsible for the expansion into Phoenix.

Schiffer formerly worked as the CEO of Smashburger, which is where he first came into contact with Lucas Farnham. As the two have worked together in the past (and Farnham still runs several Smashburgers), the two decided to continue on and work together with the Mici Italian expansion.

Every Mici Italian location does have its own menu with subtle tweaks, so guests will need to wait and see what kind of offerings are available at the new metro Phoenix locations. However, there will be several staple menu items. This includes the Casa and Caprese salads, plus the build-your-own pizza. Guests can order a red sauce or olive oil as the sauce and then opt for pepperoni, vela (a sausage family recipe), a Margherita pizza, Giardino (mushrooms, garlic, artichokes, spinach, zucchini, and roasted red pepper), or the DiGirolomo (pepperoni, Gorgonzola, pepperoncini) just to name a few.