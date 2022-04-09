California Pizza Chain Opening Second Location in Town

More pizza is coming your way. Jordan Nix/Unsplash

The pizza infusion into metro Phoenix has picked up steam over the last several months. If it isn’t a pizza chain coming in from the Midwest or Denver, it’s pizza restaurants migrating from California. One particular restaurant chain in particular recently opened a restaurant in the Valley, and the location has done so well that management has decided to open another shop around Phoenix.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, which is best known for its 20-inch large pizzas coated in curly pepperoni, opened its first Arizona restaurant in Mesa. The restaurant has only been open for a few months now, but turnout has been favorable, so in order to build the brand in the Valley, a second restaurant will be opening in Chandler in the coming months.

The restaurant is designed to be a friendly, one-stop shop for entertainment and family fun. The restaurant will have six big-screen televisions spread throughout the eating area, so fans wanting to catch the game on one of the larger screens in the area will be able to do just that. Beyond televisions though there is an arcade as well as a kid’s area.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza first opened in Palo Alto, California back in 1978. In the nearly 45 years since the original opening, there are now over 200 Mountain Mike’s restaurants, although most are regionally located along the West Coast, including California, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah. Arizona represents the chain’s desire to push east with its brand. Mountain Mike prizes itself by offering not only a family-oriented atmosphere, but it partners with the local community and every franchise location puts on specific fundraisers for the community. The restaurants will regularly put on special events to help raise money for everything from non-profit organizations to local schools and youth sports clubs. Donation levels range anywhere from 20 percent to 40 percent of the sales made during specific events.

To help bring in more customers and to keep them satisfied, Mountain Mike’s Pizza makes sure to use the highest quality and freshest ingredients. Should the Chandler restaurant prove as successful as the Mesa location, there is a strong possibility the local franchise holder will continue to open additional Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants throughout the Valley, which is good news for local pizza lovers.

The new Chandler location can be found at 800 North 54th Street (Suite 5) and is open seven days a week, from 11 AM until 9 PM.