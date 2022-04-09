Phoenix, AZ

California Pizza Chain Opening Second Location in Town

Greyson F

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqU9w_0f49Bjj500
More pizza is coming your way.Jordan Nix/Unsplash

The pizza infusion into metro Phoenix has picked up steam over the last several months. If it isn’t a pizza chain coming in from the Midwest or Denver, it’s pizza restaurants migrating from California. One particular restaurant chain in particular recently opened a restaurant in the Valley, and the location has done so well that management has decided to open another shop around Phoenix. 

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, which is best known for its 20-inch large pizzas coated in curly pepperoni, opened its first Arizona restaurant in Mesa. The restaurant has only been open for a few months now, but turnout has been favorable, so in order to build the brand in the Valley, a second restaurant will be opening in Chandler in the coming months. 

The restaurant is designed to be a friendly, one-stop shop for entertainment and family fun. The restaurant will have six big-screen televisions spread throughout the eating area, so fans wanting to catch the game on one of the larger screens in the area will be able to do just that. Beyond televisions though there is an arcade as well as a kid’s area. 

Mountain Mike’s Pizza first opened in Palo Alto, California back in 1978. In the nearly 45 years since the original opening, there are now over 200 Mountain Mike’s restaurants, although most are regionally located along the West Coast, including California, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah. Arizona represents the chain’s desire to push east with its brand. Mountain Mike prizes itself by offering not only a family-oriented atmosphere, but it partners with the local community and every franchise location puts on specific fundraisers for the community. The restaurants will regularly put on special events to help raise money for everything from non-profit organizations to local schools and youth sports clubs. Donation levels range anywhere from 20 percent to 40 percent of the sales made during specific events. 

To help bring in more customers and to keep them satisfied, Mountain Mike’s Pizza makes sure to use the highest quality and freshest ingredients. Should the Chandler restaurant prove as successful as the Mesa location, there is a strong possibility the local franchise holder will continue to open additional Mountain Mike’s Pizza restaurants throughout the Valley, which is good news for local pizza lovers. 

The new Chandler location can be found at 800 North 54th Street (Suite 5) and is open seven days a week, from 11 AM until 9 PM. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# pizza# restaurant# opening# California# food

Comments / 4

Published by

I'm here to help bring you the latest and greatest in beer, food, relationships, and everything else in between.

Tucson, AZ
10710 followers

More from Greyson F

Tucson, AZ

Major Beer Festival is Returning to Town

Get ready to enjoy dozens of craft breweries.Lukas Eggers/Unsplash. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most popular beer festivals not only in the state but in all of the Southwest is returning to Tucson. This is great news for local beer lovers and anyone else wanting to sample a few new beverages outside before the summer heat makes midday activities nearly impossible.

Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Denver-Based Italian Restaurant Chain Opening Soon

Enjoy your pasta dish.Karolina Kołodziejczak/Unsplash. A number of large, out-of-state chains have started pushing into Arizona over the last several months. From Midwestern fast-casual Italian restaurants to California pizza joints, Arizona isn’t just a hotbed for population growth, but a popular destination for chain restaurants as well. That looks to continue with the announcement of a Denver-based Italian chain pushing south into metro Phoenix.

Read full story
Tucson, AZ

Historical Restaurant, Inventor of the Chimichanga, Celebrates 100th Anniversary

Celebrate 100 years of Mexican food.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s something about deep frying food that completely revolutionizes a recipe. Whether it is deep-fried ice cream, Oreos, or simple french fries, something magical happens with the additional layer of fat applied to food. The protective casing helps lock in the internal flavor while adding another layer of complexity to it. And while it might not be easy on the gut, it does wonders for taste buds. And now, the inventor of one of the most widely celebrated deep-fried foods is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Popular Restaurant Opens Second Location in Town

A new Vietnamese restaurant is now open.Alexandra Tran/Unsplash. A popular Vietnamese restaurant has officially opened its second location in metro Phoenix, giving lovers of the authentic Southeast Asian cuisine another option for dining both inside the restaurant, and carrying out.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Legendary Restaurant Celebrating 55 Years, Offering Food Specials

Meal deals are available at the Mexican restaurant.Hybrid Storytellers/Unsplash. When it comes to opening and maintaining a small business, most will tell you there’s nothing riskier than opening a restaurant. So many things need to go right for an eatery to survive. It’s more than just quality, great-tasting food. The location, customer retention, atmosphere, and even employee treatment all go into what makes a successful restaurant. And even then, it’s not a guarantee. A little bit of luck, magic pixie dust, or whatever else someone wants to call it is also a vital ingredient. Whatever the combination might be, La Fonda has found it.

Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

Michelin-Star Chef Opens Casual Restaurant in Town

Food is cooked with a wood-fire hearth.Emily Powers/Unsplash. Scottsdale is home to some of the finest dining options in the entire Valley. Maple & Ash, a restaurant that opened in 2019, is one of these destinations. However, as owner and head chef Danny Grant knows, Scottsdale isn’t just about high-end dining. There is also a place for the casual, spur-of-the-moment dinner location. That is exactly why he has returned to Scottsdale to open Maple & Ash’s sister restaurant, Etta.

Read full story
Gilbert, AZ

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.

Read full story
101 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open

High-end Mexican food is now available.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Few cities in the United States can compete with the Mexican restaurant choices offered throughout metro Phoenix. Many residents have their own favorites, and often favorites depend on what kind of Mexican food they are hungry for. For burritos, it is one restaurant, for fish tacos another, and for mole an entirely different eatery. This makes standing out in the crowded field of Mexican restaurants difficult and requires some ingenuity from ownership. That is exactly what Call Her Martina is hoping it has created in its “Mexican with a twist” restaurant.

Read full story
9 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Thailand Chain Opens First U.S. Location in Town

Thai bubble tea is now being served.Demi DeHerrera/Unsplash. Anyone that has ever spent time in Thailand and, more specifically, the capital city of Bangkok, has seen locals walk around with small bags of locally brewed milk tea. While personal-sized beverage bags have not caught on in the United States, the desire for the beverage has spread throughout the country, and now, a Thailand-born chain is making its move to the U.S. with its first official location opening in metro Phoenix.

Read full story
1 comments
Scottsdale, AZ

New Kosher, Israeli Restaurant Now Open

Kosher ribeye is now available.Leodgario Pescador/Unsplash. Trying to eat completely kosher when visiting restaurants can often prove to be a challenge. It often requires patrons to rely on service and kitchen staff that might not have any idea where particular food items originate from. Other times, a guest might simply have to pick out something from the menu and hope for the best. Either way, attempting to order kosher for many isn’t an exact science. However, for those individuals who do prefer to strictly eat kosher, a new restaurant has opened to help.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

A Houston, Texas-Based Steakhouse is Opening Soon

A new steakhouse is opening.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Texas is known for a lot of things. The steakhouse happens to be one of them. Whether it’s a national chain or an independently owned and operated restaurant, there’s something about Texas that conjures up images of steakhouses and steaming cuts of meat served in front of patrons. Well, for anyone in the greater Phoenix area that has been salivating over the idea of a Texas steak, there is good news, because a Texas grill is making the move to Arizona and opening its first-ever out-of-state restaurant right in the Valley.

Read full story
4 comments
Tucson, AZ

Popular Pizza Food Truck Opening Physical Restaurant

A popular food truck is opening a sit-down restaurant.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. Running a food truck provides owners an excellent gauge into what sort of demand their food might have, should they invest further financial resources into a physical brick and mortar location. A number of popular food trucks here in Tucson have, eventually, made the transition into a stationary location, which makes it easier for fans of the food to make it to the location during traditional business hours. And now, another popular food truck is making the move as it looks to increase its food-selling footprint.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Mexican-Chinese Fusion Restaurant Now Open

Chinese food meets Mexican food is coming your way.Shan Li Fang/Unsplash. There’s no denying metro Phoenix has an overabundance of Mexican restaurants. Turn down any street or walk into any business complex and there’s sure to be at least one Mexican restaurant hawking an assortment of traditional and Tex-Mex offerings. It’s not all that often that a new take on Mexican food opens up, which is why this latest opening is good news for anyone interested in a fusion Mexican eating experience.

Read full story
5 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New Build-Your-Own Pasta Restaurant Opening

You can now build your own pasta dish.Ben Lei/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s just nothing like a big heaping bowl of pasta. It’s comfort food when feeling down. It’s carbo fuel for a big sporting event. And other times it’s a quick and easy means to an end. Plus, with pasta varieties ranging from all around the world, there are infinite possibilities when it comes to a noodle dish. But for those individuals who can’t decide what sort of pasta they might want in any given meal, it can make selecting the perfect restaurant difficult.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

New York-Style Pizza Chain Opening Several Restaurants in Town

More pizza restaurants are opening soon.Hello I'm Nik/Unsplash. Several large pizza and Italian food chains have announced their intentions on moving into the Valley in the coming months. From Marco’s Pizza to Fazoli’s Real Italian, metro Phoenix is going to see an influx of these chains popping up in the coming year. And now, there’s another restaurant that’s entering its name into the fold, although instead of originating in Ohio and Kentucky (which is the case for Marco’s and Fazoli’s), this chain was born and raised in Houston, Texas.

Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Chef Bobby Flay Looking to Open His Burger Restaurant in Town.

Bobby Flay wants to bring his burger recipes to you.amirali mirhashemian/Unsplash. Few celebrity chefs have the same kind of name recognition as Bobby Flay. He has become a mainstay on Food Network, appearing in well over a dozen various productions, including Iron Chef: America, Throwdown! with Bobby Flay, and Boy Meets Grill. In addition to his television shows, Bobby Flay has an assortment of books under his name as well, including Bobby Flay’s Burgers, Fries and Shakes, and Bobby Flay’s Barbeque Addiction. All of this combines to make him an A-list celebrity chef. And now, he's eyeing metro Phoenix as a destination for one of his restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Tucson, AZ

Large Food Truck Park and Market Now Open

Grab a burger at a local food truck.Kobby Mendez/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like the quickly prepared food of a food truck. The limited menu allows the chefs to turn around orders and offer up hot, steaming goodness just about anywhere. But when out with friends, what happens if someone wants a taco food truck and another wants a vegan burger? Those questions will all be answered with the coming launch of a brand new food truck park here in Tucson.

Read full story
4 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Italian Fast Food Chain is Coming to Town

Fast food pasta is coming your way.Homescreenify/Unsplash. When it comes to fast food, Italian likely isn’t the first cuisine that comes to mind. It certainly doesn’t have a strong presence currently in metro Phoenix, as the fast-food culinary landscape is dominated by burgers and tacos throughout the Valley. That, however, is set to change, as a national fast-food Italian brand has its sights on Phoenix, with plans to not only open one location by this fall but an additional seven within the next two years.

Read full story
25 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Popular Asian Restaurant Forced to Close

A popular Chinese restaurant is closing.Orijit Chatterjee/Unsplash. Opening a restaurant has always been a risky investment. According to the Perry Group, 70 percent of restaurants will fail between three and five years. And yet, even those restaurants that manage to establish themselves as local favorites, external problems can materialize and derail a once successful endeavor. COVID, supply shortages, and other new issues have plagued restaurants not only in metro Phoenix but around the country, which has led to once-popular restaurants closing up shop. The growing list of restaurant closures now includes a local favorite from south Tempe.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy