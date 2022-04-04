Thailand Chain Opens First U.S. Location in Town

Thai bubble tea is now being served. Demi DeHerrera/Unsplash

Anyone that has ever spent time in Thailand and, more specifically, the capital city of Bangkok, has seen locals walk around with small bags of locally brewed milk tea. While personal-sized beverage bags have not caught on in the United States, the desire for the beverage has spread throughout the country, and now, a Thailand-born chain is making its move to the U.S. with its first official location opening in metro Phoenix.

Fire Tiger opened its first location back in 2018, referring to the Korean-themed location as a Seoulcial Club. Located in the popular Siam Square Soi in the center of Bangkok, it proved to be especially popular with locals and tourists alike. At the original location, Fire Tiger sold several trendy coffee drinks, but it was the milk bubble tea that caught fire and spread. Eventually, Vogue Thailand went on to rank the Fire Tiger tea as the top bubble tea in the country (which is an impressive award for a country that drinks a considerable amount of tea).

Within two years, the Thailand chain opened its first international location, moving south to Indonesia. Eventually, Fire Tiger went on to open numerous locations throughout Southeast Asia, including Malaysia, the Philippines, and Cambodia (although it has yet to crack into Singapore). And now, after four years of operation, Fire Tiger has opened its very first storefront in the United States, setting up shop at the intersection of Dobson and Main in Mesa.

For bubble tea lovers and those individuals who want something different from the elaborate coffee beverages of Starbucks, Fire Tiger will be a welcome addition to the local marketplace. Fire Tiger Milk and Fire Tiger Milk Tea are the two main options available. Fire Tiger Milk is a special milk with black sugar pearl and brown jelly balls. The beverage is then topped off with milk cream and creme brulee. The Fire Tiger Milk Tea is similar, only it uses milk tea, so it will be lighter than the Fire Tiger Milk and have a hint of tea flavor to it.

Other beverages available include the Cereal Milk Tea, which is a cup of Fire Tiger Milk served with Fruit Loops and sprinkles. The Dalgona Thai Coffee is for anyone who would rather opt for coffee instead of tea. It uses a special milk mixed with premium Thai coffee beans and topped with a dalgona cream. Oreo Snow Tiger (Fire Tiger with Oreo cookies), and the All-Star 90’s Snow Tiger (made with a Milo-Ovaltine frappe and served with M&Ms, Ovaltine cookie, and wafers) are both popular dessert options.