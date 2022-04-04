New Kosher, Israeli Restaurant Now Open

Kosher ribeye is now available. Leodgario Pescador/Unsplash

Trying to eat completely kosher when visiting restaurants can often prove to be a challenge. It often requires patrons to rely on service and kitchen staff that might not have any idea where particular food items originate from. Other times, a guest might simply have to pick out something from the menu and hope for the best. Either way, attempting to order kosher for many isn’t an exact science. However, for those individuals who do prefer to strictly eat kosher, a new restaurant has opened to help.

Fata Morgana is an Israeli, kosher restaurant that has just recently opened in Scottsdale. Located at 7116 East Mercer Lane, everything on the menu is certified kosher by Chabad. Chabad is an Orthodox Jewish Hasidic dynasty and works with several Jewish religious groups and organizations around the world. It also certifies kosher foods.

The menu at Fata Morgana is large and, in many ways, eclectic. It offers a bit of everything, in order to help guests who struggle to find certain styles of food in kosher varieties. The restaurant, which was opened by a husband and wife couple, has gone to great lengths to help satisfy the food cravings of not only kosher-seekers in greater Phoenix, but anyone who enjoys Israeli food, or who are simply hungry in general.

The menu starts with both hot and cold appetizers. This includes Moroccan Cigars (crispy wrappers filled with beef with tahini sauce), edamame, babaganoosh, Baldi eggplant tahini, and hummus with pita bread and mushrooms. A salad and sandwiches menu includes house Israeli salad, hot mushroom salad, and steak salad, plus shawarma pita, falafel sandwich, and the house Fata burger (beef burger served with french fries). Main entrees include everything from the classic chicken shawarma plate and baby chicken skewers to beef kebab, a boneless ribeye steak, sabich, and the Schnitzel plater (which is extra crispy chicken).

An usual menu selection for the Israeli restaurant is the addition of sushi rolls. While the two don’t have an initial connection, restaurant management has explained that the inclusion of sushi is because finding kosher sushi can prove especially difficult, so Fata Morgana wanted to offer something to patrons they likely are not able to find in most other sushi restaurants. Sushi rolls include the spicy tuna, salmon avocado, California roll, Salmon lover roll, and the Fata roll (cucumber, imitation crab, avocado, tuna, and salmon), just to name a few.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday, from 12 PM until 9 PM, on Friday for take-out and catering only, and on Saturday from sundown until 1 AM.