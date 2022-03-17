After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed. Sorin Popa/Unsplash

Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.

That hole is about to hit Tucson Italian food and pizza lovers. Tony’s New York Style Italian Deli has been servicing the greater Tucson area for 42 years, and yet, the restaurant officially closed its doors for good.

Management of Tony’s New York Style Italian Deli recently posted to their Facebook profile that, due to COVID restrictions and the forced closures that took place over the last two years, the deli was not able to sustain itself and, ultimately, was forced to close down for good. Management did not go into further details about the closure. In fact, there was very little buildup to the closing, and for many, the sudden announcement came out of the blue.

The storefront at 6219 East 22nd Street is locked up, and after making the Facebook announcement, Tony’s New York Style Italian Deli has gone and deleted its entire account as well. It is an unusual move to instantly take down and delete a business account on Facebook, as most businesses at the very least leave the post up for customers to read the post and have enough time to see it. However, this post was up for less than a few days before the process of expunging any existence of its online presence began.

The deli, which sold everything from pasta and New York Crumb Cake to cannolis and pizza, has been a local favorite for much of its time in the Old Pueblo. USA Today even listed it as the top place for Italian food in the city. And while the deli does still have its website up, very little of the establishment remains. For those in greater Tucson who are hungry for some authentic Italian food, it will be necessary to seek out other alternatives.