Pulp Fiction Themed Restaurant Now Open

Who doesn’t enjoy visiting a restaurant or bar based on their favorite movie and television shows? It is what makes pop-up restaurants around the country so popular. A Star Wars pop-up bar, for example, opened in Los Angeles in 2017 under the assumption it would remain open for a few months until daily turnouts died down. In 2022 it’s still open, as the theme has helped the concept not only survive a pandemic but outlast most traditional bars and restaurants. And now, in metro Phoenix, a new theme restaurant and bar looks to replicate the same kind of success.

For fans of Pulp Fiction, this will be a desirable new addition to the Valley restaurant lineup. The Bar is opening its second location, this time based in Gilbert. Its original location in Phoenix opened with a The Big Lebowski theme, which has brought fans of the cult-classic movie continually in over the last four years.

The Gilbert destination, which will be dipped in all things Pulp Fiction, has officially opened its doors at 366 N. Gilbert Road. Fans of the movie, or who simply want to check out the new establishment, will be greeted with an assortment of movie memorabilia, plus food and signature cocktails based on the film.

Food served at The Bar in Gilbert will be bar-food staples, including several flavors of wings, burgers, plus appetizers like Wisconsin fried cheese curds and bacon blue potato chips, plus salads. The menu will be similar to the Phoenix location, and while The Big Lebowski-themed drinks will be available at the new location by request, the themed cocktails on the menu will draw inspiration from everyone’s favorite Pulp Fiction scenes.

While both restaurant and bar locations are movie-themed, the interior of the buildings is designed to offer a bit of a throw-back midwestern drive-bar vibe. For those who grew up around industrial towns, such as the automotive cities in Michigan, the interiors of both destinations will feel similar (as several of the owners hail from Michigan and wanted to bring a bit of their hometowns to the desert).

Hours of operation for the Gilbert location are Monday through Saturday, from 3 PM until 2 AM, and on Sunday from 11 AM until 2 AM. Their social media links are not current up, so the best way to check out the food and drinks is to stop by the establishment in person.